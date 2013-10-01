Couponicious.sg Is the Number 1 Coupon Site in Singapore Thanks to Exclusive Affiliations

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/01/2013 -- Discount codes are one of the most recent phenomena in shopping. While they have been in circulation world-wide since the dawn of capitalism, they have exploded in popularity owing to the age of the internet. Couponicious.sg is Singapore’s largest discount coupon site, and has achieved this success thanks to creating special relationships with merchants of all kinds and sizes.



Couponicious.sg has become so successful because it prioritises the delicate balance of affiliates offering these special incentives and the merchants and service providers whose sales are discounted. While it may seem counter-intuitive, Couponicious.sg has used coupons to increase sales for all merchants who have opted in- making it a win for consumers and providers alike.



The use of coupons has been seen to generate a sense of urgency when deadlines are near, making people buy quickly when they might with time have talked themselves out of it. Equally, because of the psychology of discounts, users often end up buying more where there is money off a percentage of the total order in order to maximise their discount, without this incentive they simply wouldn’t buy as much. For the seller, this represents a slightly slimmer profit margin on a much greater quantity of sales.



Couponicious.sg also allows merchants to track their discount codes to ensure that they are adding value to the company as well as getting better deals for customers. This is how they have become, and aim to remain, the number one provider in Singapore Promotions.



A spokesperson for Couponicious.sg, Monica Ho explained, “We aim to be transparent about the way that affiliate discount marketing works because it encourages both shoppers and stores to get involved, for the betterment of all. Almost all online shopping engines are equipped with a coupon code field. Undoubtedly any shopper who spots the coupon field without having a coupon will feel cheated; we aim to help consumers find those coupons with the minimum of fuss. We encourage the popularity of coupons so that consumers will always be happier with companies who give them that little something extra, such as the Zalora Coupon Code. We pride ourselves of verifying all coupon code before posting it on our website, this ensures consumers will have a seamless experience when applying the coupon code.”



About Couponicious.sg

Couponicious.sg is the ultimate source for the latest sales, promotions, discounts and their most valuable asset: Coupon Codes. Based in Singapore, they are a premium partner with some of the major online retailers in the region such as Zalora, HotelClub, Zuji, Hotels.com and Far East Flora. This allows them access to exclusive discounts that guarantee customers will get the best deals and incentives. For more information, please visit: http://couponicious.sg/