Helena, MT -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/13/2012 -- For consumers looking for that extra edge, and the unbeatable deals they're always craving, the new go-to destination online is CouponPaste.com. CouponPaste has taken the world of online discounts and promo codes to a new level, and there are literally thousands of coupons available at any given time.



The most exciting and distinguishing characteristic of CouponPaste is their human coupon verification team. They have a full-time, 24/7 coupon verification squad which checks out which coupons, codes and deals are legitimate, active and accurate, and which aren't.



All of the coupons which check out as verified are highlighted and listed separately, so that they can be easily found and utilized. Combined with the support of the website's active coupon submission community, there's no better place online to find fantastic coupons which may sound too good to be true, but are actually entirely legitimate and verified by a human team.



That means there's no more wasted time and money when you look for coupons, select which items you want to purchase, and then find out at checkout that there actually isn't any deal. It's all thanks to the dedicated team and community with CouponPaste.com, and it makes the website the leading destination for online promo and coupon codes.



CouponPaste opened its virtual doors in early 2012, and has since continued to take major strides forward in the way that consumers shop online. They offer a huge range of coupons and discounts, more than 20,000 individual coupons since they debuted, across more than 2,000 different stores, brands and websites.



This unmatched inventory isn't just geared towards the same-old stores, or one demographic, however. There are coupons and brands targeted to all shoppers, men and women, all ages and backgrounds, and with a variety of interests or needs.



CouponPaste also stands apart thanks to their exclusive partnerships with high quality brands across various industries. This means visitors will find deals from stores like Bitdefender and Kaspersky for computer protection and anti-virus programs, Milanoo coupons for stylish and affordable clothing, or plan a vacation tour using a Viator coupon code.



To see the current range of coupons, deals and discounts available, visit CouponPaste.com today and start saving and enjoying an entirely new and improved online shopping experience.



About CouponPaste.com

Since debuting in February 2012, CouponPaste.com has already brought consumers more than 20,000 coupons to over 2,000 different stores and websites. CouponPaste offers more than quantity though, they offer true quality, which separates them from the competition. They have a dedicated, 24/7 verification team which ensures that coupons are legitimate and accurate, as well as exclusive partnerships with high quality brands. Get started with huge savings and convenient online shopping by visiting CouponPaste.com today.