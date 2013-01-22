CouponPaste.com Unveils New User-Friendly Website Design

Helena, MT -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/22/2013 -- CouponPaste.com is excited to unveil its brand new website design, offering savvy shoppers across the globe a more user-friendly and aesthetically-pleasing theme and interface. All of the same great deals and huge savings are available, simply in an easier and more straightforward package.



The original website already had an edge on the competition thanks to the great offers and exclusive sales it provided consumers, but CouponPaste knew that they could tweak their platform to offer superior usability, along with a more intuitive and enjoyable shopping experience.



Online shopping and great deals are supposed to be about convenience after all, so CouponPaste got to work on a streamlined website design that would make it amazingly quick and easy for anybody to find and utilize the exact deal they have been craving.



For instance, one of the great features of the website is a huge search bar at the top of the screen. It captures the attention of users immediately, so no matter what type of coupon offers anybody is looking for specifically, they can now instantly get to their favorite coupon store with the click of a mouse.



Consumers can also clip coupons and add them to their Coupon Carrier. They'll be able to store and print multiple coupons at one time, while seeing the great savings pile up instantly.



Browsing is also made easy via all of the on-site coupon categories, such as personal care, baby & toddler, or household, amongst dozens of others. And the top brands each have their own stores at CouponPaste.com, so when a shopper is specifically looking for something, they'll know just where to find it, and they'll see each and every discount from that company.



In just one year, CouponPaste.com has already established itself as one of the leaders in online coupons and promo codes. They work with thousands of different stores, retailers and websites, and have offered tens of thousands of coupon codes.



Besides the fantastic new design, CouponPaste thrives thanks to its 24/7 human verification team which verifies the accuracy and legitimacy of the coupons on the site.



Visit CouponPaste.com to begin utilizing the convenient new layout, and enjoying great savings on thousands of top products and brands.



About CouponPaste.com

Since debuting in February 2012, CouponPaste.com has already brought consumers more than 20,000 coupons to over 2,000 different stores and websites. CouponPaste offers more than quantity though, they offer true quality, which separates them from the competition. They have a dedicated, 24/7 verification team which ensures that coupons are legitimate and accurate, as well as exclusive partnerships with high quality brands. Get started with huge savings and convenient online shopping by visiting CouponPaste.com today.