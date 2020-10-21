Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/21/2020 -- HTF Market Intelligence released a new research report of 101 pages on title 'Global Courier and Local Delivery Services Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025' with detailed analysis, forecast and strategies. The study covers key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific etc and important players such as Eastern Connection (United States), FedEx Corporation (United States), OnTrac (United States), United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS) (United States), United States Postal Service (USPS) (United States), A1Express (United States), Courier Express (United States), LaserShip (United States), Last Mile Logistics Group (United States), Lone Star Overnight (United States) and NAPAREX (United States).



Summary

Courier and Local Delivery Services refers to transportation of goods that are non-palletized and which weigh less than 110 pounds. This allows a single person to deliver the good from one place to another effectively. The demand for Courier and Local Delivery Services is expected to grow with rise in demand for courier and local delivery service around the globe. The market study is being classified by Type (B2B, B2C and other), by Application (Online trading and Offline trading) and major geographies with country level break-up that includes .



Eastern Connection (United States), FedEx Corporation (United States), OnTrac (United States), United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS) (United States), United States Postal Service (USPS) (United States), A1Express (United States), Courier Express (United States), LaserShip (United States), Last Mile Logistics Group (United States), Lone Star Overnight (United States) and NAPAREX (United States) are some of the key players profiled in the study. Additionally, the Vendors which are also part of the research are Parcelforce Worldwide (United Kingdom), Pitt Ohio (United States), Prestige Delivery (United States), Spee-Dee Delivery (United States) and US Cargo (United States).



Market Drivers

Growth in the E-Commerce Industry

Rising Need For Automated Sorting and Delivery Process



Market Trend

Just-in-time Shipping Logistics



Restraints

High Initial Investment and Maintenance Cost



Opportunities

Growth in Internet Retail Sales and Rising Demand For Local Delivery and Adoption of innovative parcel delivery technologies such as Semiautonomous ground vehicles and Drone delivery



Market Leaders and their expansionary development strategies



In March 2018, FedEx a multinational courier delivery services company announced the acquisition of U.K. based P2P mailing Limited. P2P facilitates cross border e-commerce deliveries with the asset-light model which relies on a proprietary IT platform to string together final mile delivery. The company offers a wide range of delivery services targeting varying customer needs.



Key Target Audience

Courier and Local Delivery Services Manufacturers

Courier and Local Delivery Services Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Courier and Local Delivery Services Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors



