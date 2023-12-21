Courier Express and Parcel Market Next Big Thing: Aramex, Deutsche Post DHL Group, United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS), SF Express

NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/21/2023 -- Latest business intelligence report released on Global Courier Express and Parcel Market, covers different industry elements and growth inclinations that helps in predicting market forecast. The report allows complete assessment of current and future scenario scaling top to bottom investigation about the market size, % share of key and emerging segment, major development, and technological advancements. Also, the statistical survey elaborates detailed commentary on changing market dynamics that includes market growth drivers, roadblocks and challenges, future opportunities, and influencing trends to better understand Courier Express and Parcel market outlook.



Couriers are different from normal mail services because the courier have some specific features such as speed, security, tracking, signature, specialization of express services, and swift delivery times, which are optional for most everyday mail services. Couriers is generally a premium service, more expensive than standard mail services, and their use is usually limited to packages where one or more of these features are considered important enough to warrant the cost. Courier and parcel services supply numerous things such as documents, packages, and other important things in an easy and well-organized manner.



Key Market Trends:

Rising Preference for Just-in-time Shipping Logistics



Opportunities:

Growth in Internet Retail Sales and Rising Demand For Local Delivery

Adoption of Innovative Parcel Delivery Technologies such as Semiautonomous Ground Vehicles and Parcel Tracking



Market Growth Drivers:

Growth in the E-Commerce Industry

Rising Need For Automated Sorting and Delivery Process



Challenges:

Ensuring Proper Delivery on Time

Highly Consolidated Market



Segmentation of the Global Courier Express and Parcel Market:

by Application (Business-To-Business (B2B), Business-To-Consumer (B2C), Consumer-To-Consumer (C2C)), Destination (Domestic, International), Transportation Mode (Air, Land, Sea)



Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

- APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

- North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

- South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

- MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)



Summarized Extracts from TOC of Global Courier Express and Parcel Market Study

Chapter 1: Exclusive Summary of the Courier Express and Parcel market

Chapter 2: Objective of Study and Research Scope the Courier Express and Parcel market

Chapter 3: Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis

Chapter 4: Market Segmentation by Type, End User and Region/Country 2023-2030

Chapter 5: Decision Framework

Chapter 6: Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges

Chapter 7: Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 8: Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



