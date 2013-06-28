Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/28/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Courier Market in India 2012 market report to its offering

Global trade boom and sudden upsurge of e-commerce market is significantly boosting the courier market in India. A Courier is essentially a person or company that is engaged in transporting, dispatching and delivering messages, packages and mail at some extra cost. The service is distinctive by its premium services like speed, security, tracking, signature, committed delivery time and specialized & individualized service in comparison normal postal services.



The report begins with an introduction section that gives a total overview of the logistics sector and its components. Thereafter, the section provides an elaborate understanding of courier as a service that entails super fast delivery of consignments within 70kgs of weight.



The introduction section is then followed by the market overview of the courier market. The section demonstrates the current market size along with forecasted market size and growth rate that would be prevalent in the market till 2016. The section also deals with percent revenue split by operators, segmentation by type of consignment, segmentation by expanse of operation and mode of courier transport. It is also provided with a section of sectors that are heavily dependant on courier and volume of business acquired from these sectors.



The report covers segmentation of courier market by type of service, by mode of transport and by type of item. Next, the report exhaustively elaborates the distribution channel that the players in the market follow. Additionally, the globally prevalent network types have been discussed elaborately with a clear understanding of the distribution network followed by Indian courier companies.



The report also covers a section on business models that incorporates a revenue model for selected key players and franchisee model portraying the requirements and its role and responsibility of taking up a courier franchisee with the estimated breakeven time period and the expected return on investment.



The key issues that are plaguing the market include delivery snags, e-billing popularity and growing internet accessibility. The report then elaborates the drivers and challenges that the industry is facing in current market scenario. It provides a comprehensive set of factors which boosts and hinders the growth of the market. Some of the key drivers include global trade boom, growth in e-commerce, financial institutions dependence on courier, growing business of private telecom sector and seasonal business upsurge due to occasions. The factors hindering the market growth can be summarized to be poor infrastructure, poor warehousing and delay in clearances.



The section is then followed by technology trends prevalent in the sector. Technologies catering to identification, material handling, communication and information and warehouse management software can help in scaling up efficiency of the logistics sector and keeping tab on the status of the cargo in transit.

The report further elaborates the impressive role of government that caters to ensuring competitiveness, development of infrastructure, 100% allowance of FDI, the India Post Office Amendment Bill and its role in strict adherence to laws implemented. The organization formed by players of the industry Express Industry Council of India (EICI) that functions with the aim of protecting and promoting common interest of Express industry and its members has been discussed, also addressing its role in the Indian Post Office (Amendment) Bill, 2006.



The competition section profiles the major players in courier market in India in details within the report which enables readers to get a clear picture of the current competitive scenario. The section lists the basic details of the players such as corporate information, business highlights and key members. The section also features financial analysis of key vendors which in turn provides us with the financial health of players.

The recent most transactions that have taken place in the industry have been listed down for the year 2012.



The report is concluded with strategic recommendations section that provides recommendations which could amply benefit the courier sector.



Companies Mentioned



Public Companies

Blue Dart Express Limited

Gati Limited

Transport Corporation of India Limited



Private Companies

Aramex India Private Limited

Continental Carriers Private Limited

DHL Express (India) P. Limited

DTDC Courier and Cargo Limited

Expressit Logistics Worldwide Limited

FedEx Express Services (India) Private Limited

First Flight Couriers Limited

Overnite Express Limited

The Professional Couriers Private Limited

Safexpress Private Limited

Skynet Worldwide Express Private Limited

TNT India Private Limited

UPS Jetair Express Private Limited



