iSpring Solutions (United States), Udemy, Inc. (United States), Asentia LMS (United States), Crowd Wisdom (United States), Lessonly (Seismic) (United States), SkyPrep (Canada), Adobe (United States), Lectora (eLearning Brothers) (United States), Easygenerator (Netherlands), Coassemble (Australia) and Spayee (India)



Course Creation Software

Course creation software allows course creators to create, design, and deliver virtual learning material for educational and training purposes. The use of technology enables users to create courses with interactive multimedia content including video, graphs, images, etc. that offers enhanced learning experience to the targeted audiences. The evolution of e-learning in the education and training world increased the demand for cutting-edge technological solutions to create online courses. However, the outbreak of coronavirus led businesses and schools or universities to remain shut or operate remotely. This has increased the adoption of online learning for education or to train employees working remotely. In today's time, many colleges and universities across the globe have been offering distance learning, which will create significant opportunities for the market.



Market segments:

by Organization Size (Small and Medium Businesses, Large Businesses), Deployment (Cloud, On-premises), End-user (Schools & Universities, Educational Institutions, Corporates, Course Authors, Others), Operating System (Windows, IOS, Android)



Market Trend

- The Use of Advanced Technologies Such As Big Data and AI



Market Drivers

- High Adoption of E-learning Tools and Solutions in Schools and Home

- Increasing Demand of Video-Based and Microlearning for Corporate Training



Opportunities

- Growing Popularity of Distance Learning in the Education Sector



Restraints

- Lack of High-Speed Internet Connectivity and Slow Adoption in Rural Areas



Challenges

- The Software Doesn't Produce Multi-Platform Online Training Content



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



