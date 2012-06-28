CousinsFurniture.co.uk Lets Online Customers Browse With a State of the Art Virtual Tour

San Fransisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/28/2012 -- The internet has allowed consumers to purchase just about anything online. Today, furniture companies around the world are making it easier for consumers to order furniture over the internet. In many cases, the customer doesn’t even need to visit the store before having the furniture delivered to their home.



Cousins Furniture is one company hoping to attract deal-seeking online consumers. The CousinsFurniture.co.uk website wants to make the shopping experience as easy as possible for its customers. With the company’s entire catalogue of pieces available online, customers can take a virtual tour through the Cousins store and browse through the selection of furniture available for every room in the house.



The site is simple to navigate with the major rooms of the home having their own category in the header of the site, each room is then spilt into sub categories so consumers can quickly locate the range of furniture that interests them. The site also has other useful search features allowing visitors to search by brand or product type. Each product is accompanied by high quality digital imagery, dimensions and full detailed product description.



There is also a ‘Best Offers’ section which lists some of the top furniture pieces currently on sale. Whether visitors are looking for living room furniture or dining room furniture, Cousins has a wide selection of pieces available.



Of course, after looking at furniture pieces online, some people might want to check out the Cousins furniture selection firsthand. In that case, Cousins locations can be found in Birmingham, Manchester, and Dudley. In-store, customers can visit specialist departments which feature the latest trends in home furnishings.



The CousinsFurniture.co.uk website also offers financing on all furniture purchases. This allows qualified buyers to pay nothing for an entire year with no deposit. After that one year is up, Cousins offers five years of interest free credit.



Those who want to connect with CousinsFurniture.co.uk on Facebook will find more than just the company’s contact information. The Cousins Furniture Facebook page keeps its fans updated on the latest promotions going on in-store. It also advertises some of the best pieces currently available both online and in-store.



There is also a ‘Coming Soon’ section to the site which gives consumers a sneak peek at the soon to be released furniture ranges. Tech-savvy consumers might also want to subscribe to the ‘New Products RSS Feed’.



CousinsFurniture.co.uk hopes to bring the “in store” experience to the online consumer. With its full selection of pieces available both online and in-store, the Cousins Furniture website wants to help make furniture shopping more affordable and convenient.



About CousinsFurniture.co.uk

CousinsFurniture.co.uk is helping the Cousins Furniture retail stores connect with online consumers. Using the website, visitors can browse through Cousins’ selection of furniture pieces before ordering the products online. For more information about CounsinsFurniture.co.uk, visit: http://www.cousinsfurniture.co.uk