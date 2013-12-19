Couture Style Fur Clothing & Accessories from Tropic Fashions Group

Buckhurst Hill, Essex -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/19/2013 -- There are many novice introductions in the clothing industry and the trends keep altering with the changing times. Fur clothing has always been a big ticket item in the clothing sector, as the love for fur would never end.



There are many people who love to drape themselves in fur however contemplate on the reliability of the purchase as they are not sure of the kind of fur that would be used. Tropic Fashions Group brings about an entire line of fur clothing and accessories that would help customers to make a worthwhile purchase of good quality fur at a sale price. Fur clothing is generally considered to be very expensive especially when it is designed to couture style however the Tropic Fashions Group ensures to provide the best quality fur in different colors that serves a perfect fit for any occasion. Fur gilet, Fur ponchos, fur wraps , fur vests,pashminas, coats and jackets can be specifically designed to suit any dress and can be chosen from various color options. The fur accessories that are sold on this site are quite exclusive and can be purchased at a stunningly low price which is hard to obtain from a store. Only a branded store would be able to create couture style fur clothing and accessories.



About Tropic Fashions Group

Tropic Fashions Group offers an entire range of fur collection that is uniquely designed. The coats and jackets collection is quite exhaustive and being able to choose from such a varied collection is an added advantage for any customer. As fur never goes out of fashion, it is also a good buy for gifting it someone. The store also offers gift certificates that can be chosen for special occasions like Christmas. As the fur also helps in keeping away the cold weather, this is an apt choice for the winter season. The head bands, the ponchos which are both traditionally designed with a modern outlook is worth owning one. Fur couture is quite a popular brand and is one of the most opted brands when it comes to fur clothing or accessories. The sale tab would help in locating the special offers that are now available on the fur collection. To shop for the best fur collection log onto http://www.furgilet.com



To place bulk orders or for any queries contact Mrs. Ros Doherty through info@furgilet.co.uk or call on +44 (0) 845 177 1676



Media Contact:

Tropic Fashions Group

Contact: Mrs. Ros Doherty

Address: Buckhurst Hill IG81QJ

United Kingdom

Tel: +44 (0) 845 177 1676

Email: info@furgilet.co.uk

URL: http://www.furgilet.com