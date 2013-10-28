Couture Style...The Complete Online Store for Fur Gilet

Buckhurst Hill, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/28/2013 -- Fur clothing is a permanent fixture in the fashion world, and it attracts thousands of shoppers to buying the latest collections worldwide. Couture Style is one of the most popular online fur clothing boutiques with a wide collection of Fur Gilet and related products. This online store guarantees to add the latest style Fur Ponchos and other types of fur clothing on a regular basis, so that customers can always stay in the right fashion.



All fur fashion items, accessories and clothing put up for sale through this online boutique are said to be of high standard and quality, in order to ensure customer satisfaction. The outstanding reputation of Couture Style enables the store to offer exclusive fur items at reasonable rates.



The website furgilet.co.uk features Short Fur Gilet , Studded Cross Top, Heavy Fur Poncho, Fur Pashmina-natural, Fur Gilet Leather, Fur Head Band, Fur Coat Long, Pippa Middleton Fur Gilet-Snow Leopard, Luxury Thick Fur Gilet, Natural Fur Gilet, and more. In addition, a variety of fur vests , coats and jackets are offered to online shoppers at competitive prices.



Mocha Fur Poncho, Poncho-Fur Collar, Navy Fur Poncho and Studded Cross Top are some of the newly listed products of this online store, apart from Fur wraps . Visitors can subscribe to the newsletter of Couture Style to receive updates on new collections, brands and style regarding fur clothing. Customers can return the unopened new items purchased from Couture Style within 30 days from the date of receipt, for the purpose of getting a full refund.



The website says, “We can ship to virtually any address in the world, when you place an order, we will estimate shipping and delivery dates for you based on the availability of your items and the shipping options you choose.”



The online store furgilet.co.uk stocks Fur Gilets, Coats, Jackets, Pashminas, Ponchos and accessories from top brands like Anna, Benjamin Button, Burberry, Carhart, Tomorrow, Sodling, and Sass & Bide. Other top brands associated with this store include Paul Smith, Modern Amusement, Marc, Mango, Levi’s, Maccas, and Jimmy Choo. Trendy styles from Harper, Gucci, Gideon, French Connection, Coco Lee, Chanel, and much more are also offered by this fashion boutique.



Online shoppers will get to experience a thrilling world of fur with hundreds of bags, capes, collars, gloves, hats, scarves, stoles and wraps available to choose from. Couture Style is on a mission to help women stay gorgeous and trendy with eye-catching fur gilet styles and accessories.



To get more information about the latest fur gilet collection, visit http://www.furgilet.co.uk



About Couture Style

Couture Style is an online fashion fur clothing and accessories boutique that provides hundreds of trendy fur gilets, jackets, coats and wraps to customers. Shoppers can select from a number of categories of fur fashion items at this online store.



Media Contact

Tropic Fashions Group/Couture Style

Address: PO Box 2619

Buckhurst Hill IG81QJ

United Kingdom

Tel: 00448451771766

Email: info@furgilet.co.uk

URL: http://www.furgilet.co.uk