Couver Announces US Flag Products for World Cup

Santa Fe Springs, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/01/2014 -- Showing team spirit is important to sports fans. Now, Couver offers a line of American flag inspired products, such as sweat headbands, wristbands, and tube socks, giving fans a fun way to show their support for the American team.



The Soccer World Cup, beginning in June 2014, is the perfect opportunity to sport Couver’s American flag inspired products. Sweat headbands, sweat wristbands, and tube socks, each featuring a variety of red, white, and blue striped patterns, are the perfect accessory for anyone wanting to show support for the American team.



One of the most popular items Couver offers is the sweatband. Not only useful for keeping sweat out of your eyes while watching the game, the sweatband comes in a variety of red, white, and blue striped patterns. These patriotic sweatbands, perfect for showing your support for the American team during the World Cup, can be found at http://x.couver.us/index.php?main_page=index&cPath=48_24



Another fun accessory is the tube sock. Mimicking the socks worn by professional soccer players, Couver offers a fun variation, featuring several styles of striped tube socks at x.couver.us . These American inspired tube socks pair perfectly with other striped sweat items from the Couver USA Team American Flag Color line.



For those who wish to show their team spirit even more, the sweat wristband sets are the perfect choice. Couver offers a variety of styles, each featuring red, white, and blue stripes. These sweatbands offer a fun splash of American team spirit to any outfit. Several versions of the bands, with each order containing between three to six sets, can be found at http://x.couver.us/index.php?main_page=index&cPath=48_24



About Couver Corporation

Located in the Los Angeles area, Couver Corporation is one of the largest importers, wholesalers & manufacturers of sports headbands, wristbands, and socks in the country. As the manufacturer, direct importer, and wholesaler of their own products, Couver ensures customers premium quality and variety of merchandise at the reasonable wholesale price.



T. Collins

Couver Corporation

10821 Shoemaker Avenue

Santa Fe Springs, California 90670

(949) 494-0007

support@couver.us

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UvSWbqSlzQk

http://x.couver.us