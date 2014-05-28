Covenant Security Solutions, Inc. Named to DiversityBusiness.com's Top 500 African American Owned Businesses in the US 2014

Chicago, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/28/2014 -- DiversityBusiness.com, the nation’s leading multicultural social media site, has recently acknowledged Covenant Security Solutions as one of the United States’ “Top Businesses” for 2014. This exclusive ranking is a reflection of Covenant Security Solutions overall vision, leadership and economic accomplishments in moving our economy forward.



Founded in 2003 by Danyetta Fleming Magana, Covenant Security Solutions, Inc. is an award winning company focused on providing information assurance/cyber solutions that acknowledge the intersection of people, processes and technology required to reduce security risk in organizations. Covenant Security Solutions provides a holistic approach to security with guidance from the engineering to the continuous monitoring phases for our client’s security needs.



Covenant’s service offerings include: Risk Mitigation, Security Engineering, Security Authorization and Regulatory Compliance Support, Cyber Operations Support (Vulnerability Management), Cyber Security Training, and Cross Domain Solutions. Major clients include Lifelock, L-3 Communications, Northrop Grumman, Department of Justice, FAA, and the US Army.



Ms. Fleming-Magana urges everyone to stay ahead of cyber threats.



“Today we are all a part of the grid and are responsible to do our part for safety in cyberspace and our future. Don’t wait until you or your organizations fall victims to handle damage control. Today’s threats are more sophisticated and costly given our push toward greater technological interconnectedness globally. A breach may end your company or set a nation back in established relationships. Cyber security is a holistic process requiring forethought and planning. Every aspect of an organization is required to understand and live a portion of ensuring continued viability in cyber space.”



Ms. Fleming-Magana’s company is one to watch, as they firmly understand the need identified by the World Economic Forum, the organization credited with the following statement. “Cyber resilience is no longer an afterthought and a cost. It is an essential component of any business or national strategy that seeks to be successful and sustainable.”



For additional information, please contact:

Karla Williams

855-277-2220

karla@new-solutionsllc.com



About DiversityBusiness.com

Launched in 1999, DiversityBusiness.com is the largest organization of privately owned businesses throughout the United States that provide goods and services to Fortune 1000 companies, government agencies, and colleges and universities. DiversityBusiness.com provides research and data collection services for diversity including the "Top 50 Organizations for Multicultural Business Opportunities", "Top 500 Diversity Owned Companies in America", and others. Its research has been recognized and published by Forbes Magazine, Business Week and thousands of other print and internet publications.



2014 marks DiversityBusiness.com’s 14th annual listing of the US’ top businesses. Over 1.3 million privately-held businesses participated in this year’s program. A selection committee that evaluates the eligibility for all submissions in each award category determines the “Top Businesses”.



For the complete list of winning companies, please visit: www.diversitybusiness.com