Cover My Tunes Releases the Most Recent Cover Albums for iPod

Cairo, Egypt -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/22/2013 -- Cover My Tunes, a website popular for their iPod and iPhone album covers, releases new ones fresh from their workshops and all of them are now ready for download for both iPod and iPhone. There are new Top 20 album covers to choose from which some are Blurred Lines by Robin Thicke, We Can’t Stop by Miley Cyrus, Holy Grail by Jay Z and so many more. The best part for this is that everything is legal and you would not have to worry about legal actions that might be incurred because you downloaded it from an illegal source. Why go for other ones when you can get it here for a very affordable price too.



Defining Cover My Tunes

Cover My Tunes is a website in which showcases a lot of cover albums for iPod and iPhone. It is one of the most useful websites and has the most affordable deals for cover albums. Unlike when you have to go through the official site for downloading cover albums, Cover My Tunes will give you very affordable prices when it comes to getting those cover art albums from songs attached for it. They also update their databases quickly whenever a new album is released and they have cover albums associated with it. Cover My Tunes can provide you those cover albums that you can find from other official websites but they have expensive prices for just a cover album. Cover My Tunes does not give you that kind of stress.



What sort of services does their website have?

Cover My Tunes has one of the most simple web designs for downloading cover albums and you can easily get updated from them by just liking their Cover My Tunes Facebook page. It is also easy to do the search for those specific album covers that you would want. Just type in the name of the artist, song or album name and you will be then listed a long list of album covers that you can just download for a small price. All of these album covers are all in HD format meaning they have High Definition texture which could look cool in your iPod and iPhones. You can even share these finds to your friends in Facebook. All you have to do is just like the album cover and it will automatically be posted on your stat. Your friends will then see your post and that might trigger them to be interested in buying that album cover. You can conveniently buy their album artwork for iTunes in Amazon.com. After paying it, you can then download the album artwork to your iPod and iPhone conveniently without the hassle.



These album covers are property and copyright only from their original owners and they can only be acquired by purchase. That means after buying their album covers you would not have to worry about any piracy problems because what you have downloaded is all legit.



Contact:

Basim Samir

Cover My Tunes

Cairo, Egypt

http://www.covermytunes.com