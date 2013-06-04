Covered California Health Benefit Exchange to Become Law on January 1, 2014

Mission Viejo, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/04/2013 -- Health insurance specialist Alan Kichler of Golden State Health Insurance is ready to offer services to residents of California when open enrollment begins. The Covered California Health Benefit Exchange is to become law on January 1, 2014 and you must have health insurance to avoid penalties.



While many people know of the existence of the new health care law, many do not know where to turn for help in addressing the new health plans offered by the exchange. Alan has been in the insurance business selling health policies for over a decade and he stays current on the latest health exchange updates. His vast experience and knowledge of the new exchange will ultimately make him the “go-to” guy for many California residents in the Orange County and Mission Viejo areas.



“People looking for health insurance will still need to know which policy has the proper benefits and affordability. Not everyone will benefit from the new exchange. Therefore, a knowledgeable professional directing them in the proper direction for health benefits will be an important necessity” says Alan Kichler, President of A. Kichler Insurance & Annuities.



As the new health care law goes into effect, there will inevitably be questions, confusion and changes to the exchange in California. Golden State Health Insurance will be available to help residents understand and choose a policy that covers their health insurance needs.



About Alan Kichler

Alan Kichler was born in Cleveland, OH. He attended Cleveland State & Arizona State Universities. He has been selling insurance and financial services from top insurance carriers for over a decade and maintains the highest ethical standards for all of his clients. Alan continues to stay educated on the latest developments of the new California health care law. To learn more visit: http://www.goldenstatehealthinsurance.com



