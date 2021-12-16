Covered RV Storage Near Bells TX and Sherman with Self Storage Facilities and Climate Controlled Storage Near Bonham TX

Savoy, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/16/2021 -- Locally owned and operated, three miles east of Savoy in Fannin county, Hwy 56 Storage Ranch offers a variety of self-storage units and covered storage buildings as well as uncovered parking for recreational vehicles such as RVs. Convenience, security, and affordability are all major factors in determining where to store such a valuable asset. Proof of registration and insurance are required at the time of move-in, with logistics simplified by being able to browse options within the website, making online reservations and bill payments. Convenience was a major consideration in the design of the storage facility, with a 70' wide driveway space making turns easy for even the largest of RVs. Garages for rent and climate-controlled storage units are also available and for clients who are unsure which size of unit to reserve, there is a guide in the 'storage tools' section of the website to help gauge which unit would be best suited to their needs.



For instance, a king bed may occupy approximately 70 cubic feet, with a sofa bed occupying approximately 50 cubic feet and a breakfast table occupying approximately 10 cubic feet. The guide is conveniently split into areas of the home with tabs for the bedroom, the kitchen, living and dining areas, as well as the office and the outdoors. All products vary slightly and some may be able to be at least partially disassembled before storing them, so the guide should be taken as a tool to help make a decision rather than an absolute commitment to what can be stored. In addition, the unit is unlikely to be 100% utilized and filled, with a preference for a lower capacity and more room to maneuver if items will be frequently removed from and returned to the unit. When frequent access is required, drive-up access can make logistics easier and can reduce the time taken. Labeling items clearly, especially when they are disassembled and there are structural elements and associated packages of bolts, screws and allen keys will help. Maintaining the labels on the boxes is important if items are being removed and replaced frequently.



With graded rock surface ground cover and several security measures in place, privacy, as well as security, are paramount. Security measures include 24/7 video recorded surveillance, lighting, electronic gate access, solid gates and fences, and a resident manager who lives onsite and regularly patrols the facility. It should be noted that outdoor parking offers pull-through access for smaller vehicles, and there is a 70' wide driveway providing easy turnaround space for large RVs. A trip preparation area with 30/50- amp service, 110 charging outlets, free water fill-up, an air compression station, gate access from 6 am to 10 pm, and an onsite dump station places the emphasis on convenience and practicality.



Providing storage units in Savoy TX, the site is also ideally situated for RV storage near Denison TX, self-storage near Bonham, TX, self-storage near Sherman TX, furniture storage, boat storage, car storage near Bonham TX, camper van storage, and is only 70 miles from Dallas for those looking for RV storage near Sherman TX.



Savoy TX Self- Storage Contact Details:



Online: https://www.hwy56storageranch.com/

Storage for rent: Location: 8280 TX-56, Savoy, TX 75479

Phone: 903.449.4480

Office Hours: Mon-Sun 12:00pm - 4:00pm

Access to the Hwy 56 Storage Ranch site: 24/7