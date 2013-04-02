CoverMe Launches a Unique Secure Messaging App to Provide Ultimate Privacy

San Jose, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/02/2013 -- A unique messaging app has been released by CoverMe, Inc. today. CoverMe allows the user to share fun messages, photos, and videos with others in a secure environment without any concerns of it being spread or stored. The app also features a vault to protect the user’s private contacts, call logs, text messages, photos, and videos from prying eyes.



CoverMe protects the user’s privacy in a world where personal information stored on smartphones can easily be hacked, intercepted, or stolen. CoverMe encrypts private information, such as personal contacts, private photos, and videos. This is achieved by storing the data in a secure personal vault which is protected by password protection. The encrypted vault is invisible and completely impenetrable without a password. Even if the user’s phone ends up in the wrong hands, private information is absolutely safe.



The capabilities of private messaging and placing secure calls with military grade encryption is included in the app. Unlike regular phone calls and SMS, the company claims no one can intercept calls and messages sent via CoverMe. In addition, no call or SMS logs are left with the user’s cellular carrier.



CoverMe developed a powerful messaging control with its app where the user can remotely wipe or recall a message sent. For extra security of private messages, the CoverMe app allows users to send a message with a self-destructing attribute. Messages will disappear after read by the recipient. CoverMe is perfect for sending or sharing sensitive messages and photos.



CoverMe supports any iOS device and works over EDGE, 3G/4G, and WiFi networks.



Its major features include:

- Free secure phone calls

- Send self-destructing messages

- Recall or remotely wipe sent messages

- Safely share photos & videos

- Impenetrable vault for photos & videos

- Hide private contacts, call logs & messages



CoverMe is available as a free download on the Apple app store.



About CoverMe

CoverMe was founded in 2012 in San Jose, California. CoverMe is dedicated to offering mobile security for all smartphone users. CoverMe develops mobile apps and cloud services to enhance security to phone calls and messaging placed by the smartphone user, and to protect private information stored on smartphones. For more information visit http://www.coverme.ws