Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVET) Long Term Investor Alert: Investigation of Potential Wrongdoing

The investigation by a law firm for current long term investors in NASDAQ: CVET stocks follows a lawsuit filed against Covetrus, Inc. over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in NASDAQ: CVET stocks, concerns whether certain Covetrus, Inc. directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



The plaintiff alleges that the Defendants' representations to investors overstated Covetrus' capabilities with regard to inventory management and supply chain services, understated the costs of the integration of Henry Schein's Animal Health Business and VFC, including the timing and nature of those costs, understated Covetrus' separation costs from Henry Schein, and understated the impact on earnings from online competition and alternative distribution channels as well as the impact of the loss of a large customer in North America just prior to the Company's separation from Henry Schein.



