Covia Holdings Corporation (OTC:CVIAQ) Shareholder Notice: Lawsuit Alleges Securities Laws Violations

On May 9, 2019, after market hours, Covia Holdings Corporation revealed in a 10-Q Quarterly Report that it received a subpoena from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on March 18, 2019. The SEC was "seeking information relating to certain value-added proppants marketed and sold by Fairmount Santrol or Covia within the Energy segment."



On November 6, 2019, during market hours, Covia Holdings Corporation revealed in a 10-Q Quarterly Report that the SEC "requested additional information and subpoenaed certain current and former employees to testify."



The plaintiff claims that between March 15, 2016 to June 29, 2020, the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that Covia's proprietary "value-added" proppants were not necessarily more effective than ordinary sand, that Covia's revenues, which were dependent on its proprietary "value-added" proppants, was based on misrepresentations, that when Covia insiders raised this issue, defendants did not take meaningful steps to rectify the issue, and that as a result, defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.



