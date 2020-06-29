COVID-19 Diagnostics Market Segmented by Application and Geography Trends, Growth and Forecasts to 2030

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/29/2020 -- COVID-19 diagnostics are the emerging diagnostic sets that are increasingly delivered to medical physicians to facilitate testing outside laboratories. These diagnostics kit is developed due to the increasing prevalence of COVID-19 positive patients. The pandemic impacted in shortage of laboratory-based testing capacities reagents. Owing to this, several diagnostic test manufacturers have launched and are selling faster and convenient devices for testing. These diagnostic kits are based on detection of proteins from Coronavirus in patients' respiratory samples like sputum and throat swab, or detection in serum or blood of antibodies created in response to the infection. The test developers have taken efforts to develop COVID-19 diagnostic kits that are today helping the medical physicians in treating the increasing number of suspected and the affected patients.



The outbreak of Coronavirus worldwide has created lockdown situation in key regions. Increasing number of COVID-19 positive patients is ultimately stimulating the demand for efficient diagnostic kits. This requirement from healthcare physicians across the globe is creasing opportunity for more production of diagnostic kits to be delivered to various healthcare settings. Hence, diagnostic companies are shining during the ongoing pandemic with heavy demand for diagnostic testing kits. This will also impact on the research activities for the introduction of more efficient tools and devices that will help tackle the current epidemic.



Major Key Players of the COVID-19 Diagnostics Market are:

Seegene Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, altona Diagnostics GmbH, SD BIOSENSOR, Abbott, BIOMEDOMICS INC., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., VivaChek Biotech (Hangzhou) Co., Ltd., Sensing Self, PTE. Ltd, Thermo Fisher Scientific, PerkinElmer Inc., among others.



To keep up to the demand for testing kits used for the detection of COVID-19, pharmaceutical, and biotech companies have substantially increased production capabilities. Moreover, these companies, along with research & medical institutes, and researchers & scientists worldwide, are inventing novel technologies to speed up the testing processess further. Government bodies across the globe have also taken several initiatives to fast-track the development of such products by providing necessary grants, permissions, clearances& approvals. For instance, on March 27, 2020, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted "emergency use authorization" approval to Abbott's ID NOW COVID-19 test. The ID NOW COVID-19 test provides positive results in as little as five minutes and negative results in 13 minutes and can be used for point-of-caresettings.



Currently, the two major testing procedures for SARS-CoV-2 are the molecular assay and serology immunoassay technique. However, optimal use offew ancillary diagnostic practices like diagnostic imaging, biomarkers, and other non-microbiological tests have also been evolving in the testing of COVID-19, in recent times. Molecular assay technique, which includes both laboratory-based molecular testing and point-of-care molecular diagnostics, remains the front runner in the COVID-19 diagnostics market. These molecular diagnostic techniques make use of the Real-Time Reverse Transcriptase Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR).



Major Test Types of COVID-19 Diagnostics Market covered are:

Molecular Assays

Serologic Immunoassays and Ancillary Diagnostic Tests



Major Applications of COVID-19 Diagnostics Market covered are:

Hospitals

Public Health Labs, and Private or Commercial Labs



Research objectives:-



– To study and analyze the global COVID-19 Diagnostics consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the COVID-19 Diagnostics market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global COVID-19 Diagnostics manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the COVID-19 Diagnostics with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).



In the end, COVID-19 Diagnostics industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, and market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.



