COVID-19 Drug Associated APIs Market 2020 Global COVID-19 Impact, Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities, Forecast to 2030

The global COVID-19 associated API market is expected to grow from $4.07 billion in 2019 to $5.11 billion by the end of 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.6%. The growth is mainly attributed to the COVID-19 outbreak and the urgent need to treat the growing number of cases. However, with the COVID-19 cases continuously increasing, restrictive containment measures involving social distancing are enforcing the closure of industries and other commercial activities. This has an impact on all stages from production to international trade attributing to transportation and supply chain disruptions. The market is expected to reach $6.02 billion in 2023 at a CAGR of 5.6%.



The COVID19 drug-associated APIs market consists of sales of active pharmaceutical ingredients used in the manufacturing of COVID19 drugs. The active pharmaceutical ingredients are chemicals which are responsible for pharmacological activity in the human body and are used as a base in pharmaceutical drug or medicine. The APIs used for the preparation of COVID19 drugs and include Azithromycin, Fentanyl, Albuterol, Cisatracurium and others.



Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the largest region in the COVID-19 associated API market by the end of 2020.



In February 2020, Dr. Reddy Labs announced the acquisition of the branded generics business of Wockhardt for an amount of $242 million (INR 1,850 crore). The acquisition is expected to scale-up the former company's presence in home markets including India, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Bhutan, and the Maldives. The Wockhardt business consists of a product portfolio of 62 brands and in multiple therapy fields such as dermatology, neurology, respiratory, VMS, pain, gastroenterology, and vaccine. Wockhardt Ltd. was founded in 1999 and is a global biotechnology and pharmaceutical company based in Mumbai, India.



The COVID19 drug-associated APIs market covered in this report is segmented by drug class into antimalarials; bronchodilators; antibiotics; antivirals; others.



The disruptions caused by the COVID19 outbreak in the supply chain of medical products limited the growth of the COVID-19 drug-associated APIs market in the past few months. The source for APIs plays a crucial part in the strategic plan to combat the COVID19 pandemic. The majority of APIs for generic drug manufacturing across the globe are sourced from India, with nearly 30% generic APIs used in the USA. The restrictions imposed on the export of pharma products owing to COVID19 supply chain disruptions restricted the market growth. For instance, India imposed an export ban on 26 pharma products and medical devices in March 2020. The ban was imposed attributing to the supply chain disruptions on API and other bulk drugs due to restrictive measures such as lockdown and closure of factories in many countries across the globe to ensure that the disease spread is contained. Thus, shortages caused by the disruptions in supply chains and restrictions imposed on the export of pharma products impacted the growth of the COVID19 drug-associated APIs market over the last few months.



Key players operating in the pharmaceutical industry that manufactures COVID19 drug associated APIs are focusing on strategies such as plant capacity or production capacity expansion to meet the increasing demand due to the rising number of coronavirus cases across the globe. For instance, in March 2020, Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd announced that the company is ramping up the production for the company's production for azithromycin to 20 tons per month. Likewise, In April 2020, FUJIFILM Corporation announced the expansion of its manufacturing capacity and increase in the production of influenza antiviral Avigan Tablet (Favipiravir) by nearly 2.5 times by the end of July. Avigan is currently undergoing clinical trials testing its safety and efficacy for the treatment of COVID19 patients.



High demand for some antiretrovirals, antimalarials, sedatives, bronchodilators, and other respiratory drugs drives the demand for the active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) used in the production of COVID19 drugs. Active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) are the biologically active component used in manufacturing pharmaceutical drugs. Remdesivir and Favipiravir are two common antiviral medications used currently for the treatment of COVID19 patients. Remdesivir is a medication approved for emergency use in the USA and Japan for the treatment of COVID19 patients. Remdesivir gained emergency use authorization (EUA) from the FDA on May 1, 2020, based on its preliminary data showing a faster time to recovery in hospitalized patients with several diseases. Favipiravir, which used to treat influenza in Japan, has also shown a positive effect on COVID patients. As COVID-19 is a respiratory ailment, the demand for bronchodilators spiked significantly. Therefore, the increasing demand for antivirals, antimalarials, and bronchodilators is projected to boost the demand for COVID19 associated drug APIs market over the forecast period.



Major players in the COVID19 drug-associated APIs market are Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, Lianyungang Guike Pharmaceutical, Alembic Pharmaceutical, Wockhardt Ltd, Sandoz Srl, Lupin Limited, Aurobindo Pharma Ltd., Shanghai Shyndec Pharmaceutical (Haimen) Co Ltd, and Yatai Pharma.



