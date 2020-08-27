West Chester, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/27/2020 -- Carosella & Associates are honored to offer estate planning and business succession planning services during these challenging times. The coronavirus pandemic has taken hundreds of thousands of lives in the United States, leaving families to grieve and take care of their loved one's affairs. If there were ever a time to plan for the future, it is now. The attorneys at Carosella & Associates help clients create vital estate planning documents such as wills, powers of attorney, trusts, and advance directives (living wills). These important estate planning tools can help ease the emotional and financial burdens of those who have lost someone they love to COVID-19. Their lawyers also assist clients with the probate process, which can make settling an estate less costly and time-consuming.



"Our team at Carosella & Associates is dedicated to supporting, our communities in many different ways during the pandemic," says Vincent Carosella, founding Partner. "We understand the uncertainty we're all living with right now and the devastation that many families are facing is heartbreaking. Helping people prepare for whatever may come by assisting them with estate and business succession planning is just one way we can help our neighbors and clients during these trying times."



Business succession planning is a critical tool that helps business owners map out how they will pass on their business should they become incapacitated, retire, or pass away. Regardless of the size of a business, deciding who will take ownership, leadership roles, and how potential buyouts will work can help a business avoid chaos and alleviate stress for everyone involved. The lawyers at Carosella & Associates are here to help individuals and businesses protect their legacies and give them peace of mind, knowing that the future is well taken care of as they navigate the unprecedented challenges of the coronavirus pandemic.



