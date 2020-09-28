COVID-19: How the Bustling London Streets Have Gone Deserted and Might Never Return to Previous Glory

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/28/2020 -- The ongoing COVID-19 Pandemic has disrupted the world economies to an extent where it is impossible to achieve the status quo. From muted policy responses to mounting humanitarian crisis, the pandemic has ruthlessly pushed the economies to a steep spiral. The bustling London streets have gone deserted beyond imagination. The city's Square Mile and the Canary Wharf are the most affected. Once a throbbing engine where new entrepreneurs bloomed and existing ones thrived, it is now looking for an oasis of hope amidst a huge desert. This was where the established companies raised capital for re-investment and thereby created employment and wealth opportunities.



It is time to adopt to the new normal and as much as the Prime Minister loves to see people returning to work, it is undoubtedly a challenge to ask them to do so especially with the pandemic still prevailing. Morgan Stanley had recently published a research and as per the details only one-third of the British Workforce have started coming back to work. Financial giants and employers such as NatWest, Linklaters, Google and Standard Life Aberdeen are encouraging their employees to work from home for the coming year or so; keeping in mind the productive hours that can be spent on commute and the mental health of the workforce. The city that thrives on the daily hustle and bustle, human interactions and the business deals that are done during luncheons, the city will sure get back to the new normal despite challenges.



