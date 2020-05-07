COVID-19 Impact : Anti-Rheumatics Market to Witness Growth Acceleration During 2019-2026 - Pfizer, Johnson & Johnsons

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2020 -- Rheumatoid arthritis (RA) is a chronic auto-immune disorder that majorly affects joints along with articular tissues and extra-articular organs. Furthermore, this medical condition is often progressive and results in pain, stiffness, and swelling of joints. Moreover, there is no permanent cure for RA, the goals of the treatment are to reduce pain, decrease inflammation, prevent bone deformity, and improve a person's overall function. This is achieved through pain medication, steroids, and NSAIDs that are frequently used to help with the symptoms. In addition, disease-modifying anti-rheumatic drugs (DMARDs) are used to slow down the progression of this disease. These drugs are the primary treatment for RA and have been found to improve symptoms, decrease joint damage, and improve overall functional abilities. However, early diagnosis and early treatment is the key for better management of the disease. Recent advancements with biosimilars, which may be used to treat RA and increase in approvals of the same by regulatory authorities have opened new avenues for the anti-rheumatics market.



The major factors that fuel the growth of the global rheumatoid arthritis drugs market include rise in incidence of rheumatoid arthritis and surge in geriatric population across the globe. In addition, increase in incidence of obesity worldwide is another major factor that drives the growth of anti-rheumatic market. However, side effects associated with the medication and higher cost of biologics & biosimilars restrain the growth of rheumatoid arthritis drug market. On the contrary, developments in the field of biosimilars and novel biologics are anticipated to offer profitable opportunities for the growth of the RA drugs market.



Major Key Players of the Anti-Rheumatics Market are:

Pfizer, Johnson & Johnsons, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Celegene Corporations, MedImmune, LLC, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd., Biogen Inc., Celltrion Inc. , Amgen Inc



The anti-rheumatics market size is studied on the basis of drug class, type, and region to provide a detailed assessment of the market. On the basis of drug class, it is divided into disease modifying anti-rheumatic drugs (DMARD's), nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAID's), corticosteroids, uric acid drugs, and others. By type, it is divided into prescription-based drugs and over-the-counter drugs. By region, the anti-rheumatics market size is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, and rest of LAMEA).



Research objectives:-



– To study and analyze the global Anti-Rheumatics consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Anti-Rheumatics market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Anti-Rheumatics manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Anti-Rheumatics with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).



Table of Content



1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered



2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Anti-Rheumatics Market Size

2.2 Anti-Rheumatics Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends



3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Anti-Rheumatics Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Anti-Rheumatics Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Anti-Rheumatics Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Anti-Rheumatics Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans



4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Anti-Rheumatics Sales by Product

4.2 Global Anti-Rheumatics Revenue by Product

4.3 Anti-Rheumatics Price by Product



5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Anti-Rheumatics Breakdown Data by End User



In the end, Anti-Rheumatics industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, and market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.



