The 75 pages report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Acne (Medication and Therapeutic Devices) Treatment Market: Bausch Health Companies Inc. (Formerly Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.), Nestle (Galderma S.A.), Allergan (Actavis Plc) and others.



Industry News and Updates:



Bausch Health Launches ALTRENO™ (tretinoin) Lotion, 0.05% In The United States



Oct 30, 2018: LAVAL, Quebec, -- Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE/TSX: BHC) and its dermatology business, Ortho Dermatologics, one of the largest prescription dermatology health care businesses, today announced the U.S. launch of ALTRENOTM (tretinoin) Lotion, 0.05% for the topical treatment of acne vulgaris in patients 9 years of age and older. ALTRENO Lotion is the first and only tretinoin available in a lotion for acne. ALTRENO Lotion has been shown to be effective and generally well-tolerated, and is provided in a formulation with known moisturizers hyaluronic acid, glycerin and collagen.



The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved ALTRENO Lotion on Aug. 24, 2018, based on data from two identical multicenter, randomized, double-blind, vehicle-controlled Phase 3 studies that demonstrated ALTRENO Lotion resulted in statistically significant reductions in both inflammatory and non-inflammatory lesions compared to vehicle. In the studies, ALTRENO Lotion was shown to have significantly greater efficacy compared to vehicle in achieving treatment success, which was defined as at least a two-grade improvement from baseline and clear to almost clear in acne severity by Evaluator Global Severity Score (EGSS). The most common adverse reactions, occurring in >1% of subjects and greater than vehicle, were dryness, pain, erythema, irritation and exfoliation.



FDA Approves Ortho Dermatologics' ARAZLOTM (Tazarotene) Lotion, 0.045%, For Acne Vulgaris



BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Dec. 19, 2019 -- Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE/TSX: BHC) and its dermatology business, Ortho Dermatologics, one of the largest prescription dermatology health care businesses, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the New Drug Application for ARAZLOTM (tazarotene) Lotion, 0.045%, for the topical treatment of acne vulgaris in patients nine years of age and older.1 ARAZLO is the first tazarotene acne treatment available in a lotion form, and has been shown to provide strong efficacy with favorable tolerability.



Retinoids like tazarotene are a core component of acne treatment. However, a common barrier to their use is that treatment with retinoids is often associated with skin irritation, such as dryness.2 In a head-to-head study, ARAZLO demonstrated similar efficacy as Tazorac (tazarotene) Cream 0.1% with about half the adverse events.2 The most frequent adverse events reported with ARAZLO (?1%) were application site pain, dryness, exfoliation, erythema and pruritus.



Almirall brings new drug to stagnant US acne market



11 October 2018: On October 2, the FDA approved Seysara (sarecycline) for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris in patients ages nine and older. Seysara was originally developed by Paratek Pharmaceuticals.



The company exclusively licensed US development and commercialisation rights to Allergan and retains the development and commercialisation rights to Seysara for the rest of the world. Almirall recently acquired Allergan's Medical Dermatology portfolio, and now has the rights to Seysara in the US. Seysara is a once-daily, oral, narrow spectrum tetracycline-derived antibiotic with anti-inflammatory properties. The arrival of this drug will somewhat shake up the currently stagnant and genericised acne market due to its ease of administration and once-daily formulation.



Acne vulgaris (acne) is currently one of the most common and well-established dermatology conditions, affecting around 90% of the world's population at some point in their lifetime. The disease is a chronic inflammatory dermatological condition of the pilosebaceous glands of the skin with a multifactorial pathogenesis.



Executive Summary:



Acne is a disorder of the skin that is caused by inflammation of the skin glands and hair follicles and is characterized by comedones and pimples specifically in certain areas like on the face, back and chest etc. During acne, sebaceous glands become clogged and infected which result in the formation of acne. It is most commonly found in teenagers and adolescents but also occurs in infants and adults. Depending on its severity, acne can cause emotional distress and scar the skin. Acne Vulgaris is the medical term for common acne. Acne can be mild, moderate or severe.



There are four main causes of acne vulgaris: hyper-keratinization, excess sebum production, bacteria Propionibacterium and inflammation. Dermatologists have the most experience treating different types of acne. There are six types of acne: Acne Rosacea, Acne Cosmetica, Acne Fulminans, Acne Keloidalis Nuchae (AKN), Acne Chloracne and Acne Medicamentosa. Several treatments are available in the market nowadays with effective results. Acne can be treated through three therapies namely systematic therapy, topical therapy and physical therapy. Currently acne treatment market is dominated by topical therapy or topical drugs that are widely used by large number of population for acne treatment.



The global acne treatment market has shown upward trends over the past few years and projections are made that the market would grow at a steady pace over the forecasted period (2019-2023) also. Global acne treatment market is supported by a number of growth drivers such as rising disposable income, high global prevalence rate of acne, unhealthy eating habits, adoption of various less painful aesthetic combination therapy procedures etc. Yet, there are certain challenges such as entry of generic drugs, safety issue regarding products, increasing acceptance of ant-acne treatment, etc. that hinder the growth of the market. Some of the latest trends related to the Acne treatment market that have been captured in this report are efforts like acquisitions and collaboration by relevant players to expand their presence and scope of Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology within the Acne treatment market.



