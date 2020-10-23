Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/23/2020 -- The Bike Sharing Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies. We analyzed the impact of COVID-19 (Corona Virus) on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets, on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry are pointed out.



Lyft Launches Electric Bike Share in Santa Monica



Sep. 29, 2020: SANTA MONICA, Calif. — Most people know Lyft as a company that offers on-demand rides in cars, but starting Tuesday, it will also offer electric bicycles in Santa Monica. Docked at the same stations that currently house the city's human-powered Breeze bicycles, Lyft's pedal-assist e-bikes are designed to ensure continuous access to a bike share system as the city ends its Breeze program Nov. 1.



"We are on an exploratory path with a commitment to lower-emission transportation, and we think shared mobility is part of that," said Francie Stefan, chief mobility officer for the city of Santa Monica. "We've been working on shared mobility for a number of years now, and are continuing a process of looking at how the city's partnership with private sector companies can help provide services like shared bikes."



Available through the Lyft app, the bikes are $1 to unlock, and $0.34 per minute to ride. Cyclists scan the bike's QR code to unlock the bikes, which use an electric motor to enhance riders' pedaling and make them move with less effort. Each bicycle comes with a cable lock that allows it to be locked to any public bike rack within the program's service area for $1. The bikes will also be available through the Lyft Community pass system, which allows low-income residents and qualifying Santa Monica Community College students to pay just $5 a month and take e-bike rides for the reduced rate of $0.05 per minute.



Uber leads $170 million investment round for bike-sharing startup Lime



May 07, 2020: Bike-sharing service provider Lime said on Thursday it raised $170 million in an investment round led by Uber Technologies Inc, with Alphabet Inc, Bain Capital Ventures and GV among other participants. As a part of the investment, Lime acquired electric bicycle service JUMP Bikes, which was bought by ride-hailing company Uber in 2018, the company said. Lime also said it promoted its global operation head Wayne Ting to Chief Executive Officer. The company had raised $335 million from a group of investors in 2018, which also included Uber and Alphabet.



Executive Summary:



Bike sharing provides a convenient and cost effective mode of transportation to the people for short-distance trips. Bike sharing serves the dual purpose of benefiting the environment by providing a cleaner mode of transportation as well as provide a means of physical exercise for the people. The bike sharing market generates revenue from three main sources: the deposit fees, rental charges and advertisement. Various kinds of bike sharing models include free-floating bike sharing, hybrid bike sharing, dock-based bike sharing, cargo bike sharing etc. The major advantage of bike sharing is that it is cost effective, causes less traffic congestion and is cheaper as compared to taxis and car sharing.



The global bike sharing market has been segmented on the basis of bike type, bike sharing model, application and bike sharing type. Various types of bikes used in bike sharing can be segmented into e-bikes and others. On the basis of bike sharing model, bike sharing is divided into station-based/ dock based, dockless/ free floating and hybrid bike sharing. On the basis of applications, bike sharing can be segregated into government, enterprises and others. Moreover, the types of bike sharing include point-to-point, ride and return and distributed.



The global bike sharing market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period (2020-2024). The market is expected to be driven by various growth enhancing factors such as rapid urbanization, increasing smartphone penetration, growth in internet of things (IoT), growing awareness about the environment and personal health etc. However, the market is not free from challenges that are hindering its growth. Some of the major challenges faced by the market are the risk of theft and vandalism and the need for continuous maintenance of the bikes used in bike sharing programs.

The research study evaluates the overall size of the market, by making use of a bottom-up approach, wherein data for different industry verticals, and end-user industries and its applications across various product types have been recorded and predicted during the forecast period. These segments and sub-segments have been documented from the industry specialists and professionals, as well as company representatives, and are outwardly validated by analyzing previous years' data of these segments and sub-segments for getting an accurate and complete market size.



