COVID-19 Impact : Diagnostic Imaging Services Market to Witness Growth Acceleration During 2019-2030 - RadNet, MedQuest Associates

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/05/2020 -- Diagnostic imaging is the creation of visual representation of the body interior (particularly different body parts). This is specially done for medical intervention and clinical analysis and visualizing the functioning of various tissues or organs of the body. Diagnostic imaging helps the physician or doctor to reveal the internal structures that are hidden by bones and skin. This then enable the physicians to decide right diagnosis and treatment to the patients. Medical imaging also helps to create storage of data of normal body physiology and anatomy. This not only discloses the faults in the body but also identify different abnormalities. Medical imaging also plays an important role in overall body imaging.



As per recommended by physicians, overall body medical imaging is essential in order to detect different disorders and treat them beforehand. It also helps the patient to live longer, lessen the doctor visit and ultimately saves money, and also the improvements in technology will offer the ever growing benefits to the patient as well as doctors. The major impact of COVID-19 on the diagnostic imaging market involves the delay or decline of the approval by FDA. The association has rested its policies for approving the modifications in diagnostic imaging equipment's.



Major Key Players of the Diagnostic Imaging Services Market are:

RadNet, MedQuest Associates, Center for Diagnostic Imaging (CDI), Sonic Healthcare, Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited, Alliance Medical, Simon Med/Dignity Health, Touchstone Imaging, Consensys Imaging Service, Inc., and InHealth Group, among others.



Increase in the incidence of chronic diseases, rising geriatric population, and growing prevalence of patient population that requires diagnostic imaging has resulted in diagnostic imaging services becoming a mainstay in the in the diagnosis of various chronic conditions including cancer, neurological and cardiovascular diseases. Technological advancements to enhance the quality of images and reduce the risk associated with using these equipment, especially X-ray based devices, and development of cost-effective imaging technologies have led to wider acceptance of diagnostic imaging procedures among healthcare providers. Increase in the accuracy and precision of diagnostic imaging has further boosted the growth of this market.



The advent of innovative diagnostic imaging technology such as 4D and 5D ultrasound medical devices, 7T MRI equipment, innovations in digital X-ray technologies and high-slice CT scanners are factors that are expected to be pivotal in the growth of the diagnostic imaging market. The market is estimated to be further fueled by factors such as evolution of diagnostic imaging techniques with lowered doses of ionizing radiation, thereby decreasing the harmful effects of radiation on patients as well as technicians and innovation of hybrid imaging systems.



Major Types of Diagnostic Imaging Services Market covered are:

Diagnostic Radiology

Ultrasound

Computed Tomography (CT)

Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)

Nuclear Imaging, Others



Major Applications of Diagnostic Imaging Services Market covered are:

Diagnostic Imaging Centre's

Hospital & Clinics, Others



Research objectives:-



– To study and analyze the global Diagnostic Imaging Services consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Diagnostic Imaging Services market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Diagnostic Imaging Services manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Diagnostic Imaging Services with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).



In the end, Diagnostic Imaging Services industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, and market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.



