COVID-19 Impact : Immunosuppressants Market Exploring Future Growth 2019-2026 and Key Players - Astellas Pharma, Bristol Myers Squibb, AbbVie

Increase in incidence of autoimmune disorders such as arthritis, multiple sclerosis, and alopecia areata is the major factor that drives the market growth. In addition, surge in organ transplant procedures such as kidney transplant and liver transplant due to rise in incidence of organ failure further propels the market growth. For instance, as per the U.S. Government Information on Organ Donation and Transplantation, 36,528 organ transplants were performed in 2018 in the country. However, dearth of availability of organ donors and high cost of transplantation as well as immunosuppressant drugs are the limitations for the growth of this market. In addition, side effects of these drugs are expected to hamper the market growth. One of the major side effects of these drugs, especially, corticosteroids is osteoporosis. It is the condition in which density of bones is decreased, increasing the risk of fractures. Any bone in the body can be affected; however, fractures are most commonly seen in the hip, spine, or wrist. On the contrary, increase in use of tissue engineering for generation of implants provides growth opportunities for this market. In addition, rise in disposable income in developing economies, surge in awareness among individuals towards organ donation is anticipated to create lucrative opportunities in the near future.



Major Key Players of the Immunosuppressants Market are:

Astellas Pharma, Inc., Bristol Myers Squibb, AbbVie Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc., Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Johnson & Johnson, Mylan Laboratories Inc, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi S.A



The market is segmented on the basis of drug class, indication, distribution channel, and region. By drug class, it is divided into corticosteroids, monoclonal antibodies, calcineurin inhibitors, mTOR inhibitors, anti-proliferative agents, and others. On the basis of indication, it is categorized into organ transplantation, autoimmune disorders, and non-autoimmune inflammatory diseases. By distribution channel, it is classified into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



Major Drug class of Immunosuppressants Market covered are:

Corticosteroids

Monoclonal Antibodies (mAbs)

Calcineurin Inhibitors

mTOR Inhibitors

Anti-Proliferative Agents, and Others



Major Indication of Immunosuppressants Market covered are:

Organ Transplantation

Autoimmune Disorders, and Non-Autoimmune Inflammatory Diseases



Research objectives:-



– To study and analyze the global Immunosuppressants consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Immunosuppressants market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Immunosuppressants manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Immunosuppressants with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).



Table of Content



1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered



2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Immunosuppressants Market Size

2.2 Immunosuppressants Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends



3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Immunosuppressants Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Immunosuppressants Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Immunosuppressants Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Immunosuppressants Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans



4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Immunosuppressants Sales by Product

4.2 Global Immunosuppressants Revenue by Product

4.3 Immunosuppressants Price by Product



5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Immunosuppressants Breakdown Data by End User



In the end, Immunosuppressants industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, and market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.



