The tank level monitoring system market size is expected to grow from USD 757 million in 2020 to USD 1,057 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 6.9%. Growing demand from process industries and growing demand for IoT-based tank level monitoring systems are the key factors driving the growth of the tank level monitoring system market.



Covid-19 Impact in the Tank level monitoring system market



The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has adversely impacted the growth of several industries, including manufacturing, oil & gas, and many others. Oil & gas is a major end-use industry of the tank level monitoring system market. Due to COVID-19, many ongoing or new projects across the oil and gas value chain are likely to face many challenges in terms of project execution, planning, and risk management. More than 2000 EPC oil & gas projects across various segments, including LNG, petrochemical, and oil storage & refineries, have to come to a halt or are delayed due to the pandemic. The energy research firm Rystad Energy has predicted that a 25% decline in oil prices could result in a cut in oil and gas investments by USD 30 billion globally.



The automotive and transportation is also a major end-use industry of the tank level monitoring system market. Many countries, including the US, China, Japan, and South Korea, have stopped the production of automobiles due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



Market for Oil & fuel to hold largest share in 2019



The market for oil & fuel accounted for the largest size in 2019. The levels of oil and fuel in storage tanks must be continuously monitored because of strict safety and environmental requirements. Overfilling or product discharge on deck and into the sea could have devastating consequences for human life and the environment. The charging and discharging procedures have to be carefully supervised. Advancements in technology have allowed the level sensing technology to measure oil and fuel levels in storage tanks. IoT-based solutions are also gaining traction in the oil & gas industry.



Market for invasive product type to hold largest share in 2019



The market for invasive type is estimated to account for the largest share of the overall tank level monitoring system market in 2019. Invasive tank level monitoring solution products offer a direct and reliable method to monitor a variety of liquid types. These types of products are compatible with most fluid types. The main advantage of the invasive type of products is that they are non-powered and are relatively inexpensive as compared to the non-invasive type of tank level monitoring system products.



Market in APAC to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period



In terms of value, APAC to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period. Among all applications, the oil & fuel segment is the most dominant application in the APAC tank level monitoring system market. APAC is expected to show significant growth in the oil & gas industry. India is expected to be one of the largest contributors to non-OECD petroleum consumption growth globally.



Key Market Players

TE Connectivity (Switzerland), Emerson Electricl (US), Graco Inc (US), Piusi (Italy), Tank Scan (US), Gauging Systems (US), Varec Inc (US), Digi International (US), Dunraven Systems (Ireleand), Schneider Electric (France), Pneumercator (US), The Southern Company (US), Skybitz (US), AIUT (US), AXSensor (Sweden), HMS Networks (Switzerland), Kingspan (Ireland), Schmitt Industries Inc (Germany), Oriel Systems (UK) and Powelectrics (UK) are a few major companies dominating the Tank level monitoring system market.