COVID-19 Impact : Intraosseous Devices Market Research Report, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2030 - PERSYS MEDICAL, Cook, BD

Intraosseous devices are one of the key devices used in healthcare industry to deliver medications and fluids in emergency cases. They are especially used in cases of unavailability of venous access or when it can't be immediately established. Use of these devices has been proved to be reliable and simple technique to achieve vascular access in clinical and cadaver studies, both. Professionals can obtain faster administration of fluids or medication via intraosseous devices with least or minimal complications. Intraosseous devices are generally used on pediatric patients but are now increasingly used for adult patients as well. They share the same efficiency as of peripheral venous cannulation with respect to clinical effectiveness.



The increasing pandemic of COVID-19 has significantly augmented the demand for several medical devices, such as face masks, diagnostic devices, ventilators. The spread of corona virus is also negatively affecting the sales of companies, whose product demand depend on selective devices or non-essential surgical procedures. The growing demand for intraosseous devices is also depressingly impacting owing to declination or delay from the delivery or supply of raw materials to the manufacturers. Such an impact of COVID-19 is ultimately expected to delay the procedures or diagnostic services offered by doctors.



Major Key Players of the Intraosseous Devices Market are:

Teleflex Incorporated, PERSYS MEDICAL, Cook, BD, and Biopsybell, among others.



Market Industry Reports (MIR) has published a new report titled "Global Intraosseous Devices Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2030." According to the report, the global Intraosseous Devices market was estimated to be over US$ 365 Mn in 2018. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.0% from 2019 to 2030.



Rapid rise globally in number of trauma cases, cardiac arrest instances, ageing population, focus on research and development activities, chronic diseases that lead to emergency situations, and the general rise in public health awareness are factors that have boosted the Intraosseous device market. These factors also offer a promising opportunity to the key players in this market to provide solutions for easy, quick and effective modes of vascular access. Value added features proffered by the intraosseous devices are encouraging physicians globally for adopting intraosseous devices. Increase in the instances of emergency situations has prompted the key players in this market to work towards launching intraosseous devices that are technologically advanced, user friendly, have value added features. Increasing approvals by the regulatory bodies, mergers and acquisitions of key players, and a developing product pipeline are anticipated to augment the global intraosseous devices market.



Major Types of Intraosseous Devices Market covered are:

Manual

Semi-Automatic

Automatic



Major Applications of Intraosseous Devices Market covered are:

Hospitals

Emergency Medical Services (EMS)

Military



Research objectives:-



– To study and analyze the global Intraosseous Devices consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Intraosseous Devices market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Intraosseous Devices manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Intraosseous Devices with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).



Table of Content



1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered



2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Intraosseous Devices Market Size

2.2 Intraosseous Devices Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends



3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Intraosseous Devices Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Intraosseous Devices Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Intraosseous Devices Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Intraosseous Devices Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans



4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Intraosseous Devices Sales by Product

4.2 Global Intraosseous Devices Revenue by Product

4.3 Intraosseous Devices Price by Product



5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Intraosseous Devices Breakdown Data by End User



In the end, Intraosseous Devices industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, and market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.



