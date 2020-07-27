COVID-19 Impact on Adventure Tourism Market Report 2017: Detailed Research Analysis Report Till 2023 - Austin Adventures, G Adventures

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/27/2020 -- The global adventure tourism market was valued at $444,850 million in 2016, and is projected to reach $1,335,738 million in 2023, registering a CAGR of 17.4 % from 2017 to 2023. The substantial boom in the travel and tourism sector fosters the growth for adventure tourism market.



Adventure tourism is defined as travelling outside a person's regular environment. Adventure travel may involve various adventurous activities such as caving, climbing, cycling, hiking, hunting, rafting, and others. Tourism is one of the most rapidly growing sectors, while adventure tourism is one of its fastest growing segments.



Major Key Players of the Adventure Tourism Market are:

Austin Adventures, G Adventures, Mountain Travel Sobek, TUI Ag, ROW Adventures, REI Adventures, InnerAsia Travel Group, Intrepid Group Limited, Butterfield & Robinson Management Services, Abercrombie & Kent Group of Companies S.A.



Get sample copy of "Adventure Tourism Market" at: https://www.marketgrowthinsight.com/sample/38452?source=shubh



The growth of adventure tourism is driven by increase in government initiatives to promote tourism However, risk involved in adventure travelling and unpredictable weather conditions are few major challenges to the adventure tourism industry. Conversely, increase in social media trend has created lucrative opportunity for adventure service providers, as Facebook has become the most preferred social network among travelers.



The market is segmented on the basis of type, activity, type of travelers, age group, sales channel, and geography. By type, the market has been classified into hard, soft, and others. By activity, the market has been divided into land-based activity, water-based activity, and air-based activity. By type of travelers, the market has been segmented into solo, friends/group, couple, and family. By age group, it is categorized into below 30 years, 30–41 years, 42–49 years, and 50 years & above. The sales channel segment includes travel agent and direct. Based on geography, the global adventure tourism market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



Major Types of Adventure Tourism Market covered are:

Hard

Soft

Others



Major Applications of Adventure Tourism Market covered are:

Solo

Friends/Group

Couple

Family



Research objectives:-



– To study and analyze the global Adventure Tourism consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Adventure Tourism market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Adventure Tourism manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Adventure Tourism with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).



Go For Interesting Discount Here: https://www.marketgrowthinsight.com/discount/38452?source=shubh



Table of Content



1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered



2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Adventure Tourism Market Size

2.2 Adventure Tourism Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends



3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Adventure Tourism Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Adventure Tourism Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Adventure Tourism Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Adventure Tourism Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans



4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Adventure Tourism Sales by Product

4.2 Global Adventure Tourism Revenue by Product

4.3 Adventure Tourism Price by Product



5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Adventure Tourism Breakdown Data by End User



Have any query? Inquiry about report at: https://www.marketgrowthinsight.com/inquiry/38452?source=shubh



In the end, Adventure Tourism industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, and market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.



About Market Growth Insight



Market Growth Insight 100% Subsidiary of Exltech Solutions India, is a one stop solution for market research reports in various business categories. We are serving 100+ clients with 30000+ diverse industry reports and our reports are developed to simplify strategic decision making, on the basis of comprehensive and in-depth significant information, established through wide ranging analysis and latest industry trends.



Contact Us-

Email: sales@marketgrowthinsight.com

Phone: + 91 8956767535

Website: https://www.marketgrowthinsight.com/