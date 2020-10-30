Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/30/2020 -- The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Global Alcoholic Beverage including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Global Alcoholic Beverage investments from 2020 till 2025.



Global Alcoholic Beverage Market is foretasted to grow at a CAGR of 3.1% during the forecast period (2019 - 2024).



Top Leading Manufactures-



Diageo plc, Bacardi Limited, Constellation Brands, Inc., Anheuser-Busch InBev, Heineken Holding NV, Molson Coors Brewing Company, The Boston Beer Company Inc., The Wine Group LLC



- The market is driven by the increase in global young-adult demographic, coupled with high disposable income and consumer demand for premium/super premium products.

- On a global level, Beer drives the market of alcoholic beverages.

- Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the global market during the forecast period.

- Growth in online retailing has been observed. For instance, Drizly, an alcohol E-commerce platform has experienced growth of online alcohol delivery revenue.



Market Research Analysis:



Premiumization Driving the Alcoholic Beverage Market



The growing demand for premium alcoholic beverages is considered to be one of the primary drivers for this market. Efforts by alcoholic beverage manufacturers for strengthening distribution channels and extension of purchase channels, such as online stores, and convenience stores, is also contributing substantially to the growth of the global alcoholic beverages market. Millennials consumers, particularly are running premium alcoholic beverage market. Product innovation and economic growth are drawing the consumers to go for expensive alcoholic beverages. New product launches and innovations in alcoholic drinks are favoring the growth of the industry. Companies are launching innovative products because of the changing consumer preferences. Consumers are paying a huge amount for low-calorie and superior ingredients.



Europe Dominates the Global Alcoholic Beverages Market



Beer is the most consumed alcoholic drink across the globe and contains around 4-7% of alcohol. Craft beer has gained popularity among a large section of the consumers in the North America regions. The growing popularity of craft beer among the consumers, especially the younger generation, is considered as the major factor of growth. However, Europe recorded the highest market share as there has been increasing in the sales of red blends, sparkling, and rose wines, with a special demand for premium wines, owing to a surge in the spending pattern of per bottle.



What are the market factors that are explained in the report?



–Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a Global and regional scale.



–Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.



–Analytical Tools: Global Alcoholic Beverage Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter's five forces analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyzed the growth of the key players operating in the market.



