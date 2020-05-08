Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/08/2020 -- Infinium Global Research has recently published a global report on "Anesthesia Face Mask Market (Device Type - Oral, and Nasopharyngeal; End User - Hospitals and Clinics, Ambulatory Surgery Centers, and Other End Users): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025



To Know More Request Sample of this Report@ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/sample-request/18400



Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases Led to the Growth of the Anesthesia Face Mask Market



The growing number of surgeries is one of the major causes of the expansion of the anesthesia face mask market. Anesthesia face masks are widely used for non-invasive ventilation in case of respiratory failure. According to the World Health Organization, it is estimated that the global surgical rate was 4469 operations per 100000 people per year.



The rising prevalence of chronic diseases led to the growth of the anesthesia face mask market. As per the World Health Organization, it is estimated that chronic diseases will account for almost three-quarters of all death globally by 2020. Out of which a 60 % burden of chronic diseases will be in developing countries. Additionally, increasing geriatric populations stimulated the demand for the anesthesia face mask.



"We are Now Including the Impact Analysis of the COVID-19 on this Premium Report and the Forecast Period of this Report Shall be Revised to 2020-2026. The Section on the Impact of COVID-19 on Anesthesia Face Mask Market is Included in the Report for Free."



Technological Development and Surge in Demand for Disposable Technology Contribute to the Growth



The geriatric population is more prone to different diseases such as respiratory and cardiovascular which stimulate the number of surgeries. A study projected that 17 percent of the global population that is 1.6 billion people will be aged 65 and over by 2050. Further, technological development and surge in demand for disposable technology contribute to the growth of the market.



The rising need for emergency treatment for prolonged illness and long term home care treatment related to lung disease in children and adults drives the expansion of the anesthesia face mask market. On the flip side, lack of skilled professionals hampers the growth of the anesthesia face mask market. Moreover, rising research and development in surgical equipment create numerous opportunities in the global anesthesia face mask market.



North America is Anticipated to Have the Largest Share



Geographically, the global anesthesia face mask market is classified into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of the World. North America is anticipated to have the largest share in the global anesthesia face mask market. The presence of well-established healthcare infrastructure, rising investments in research and development, and growing technological development contribute to the growth of the anesthesia face mask market in North America.



Asia-Pacific region is expected to have the fastest CAGR in the global anesthesia face mask market over the forecast period. The rising prevalence of chronic diseases in the Asia-Pacific region led to the growth of the anesthesia face mask market in the Asia-Pacific region. Europe has a significant CAGR over the forecast period owing to an increasing number of surgeries in the region. A study estimated that Europe will have 41818 thousand surgical procedures by 2023.



Get this Section as a Free Customization in the Report Along With a 30% Discount on the Study. https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/customization/18400



"We Have Decided to Extend Our Support to the Industry on Account of Corona Outbreak by Offering Flat Discount 30% on All Our Studies and Evaluation of the Market Dynamics in Anesthesia Face Mask Amidst COVID-19"



Anesthesia Face Mask Market Coverage



Chapter - 1 Preface



=> Report Description



=> Research Methods



=> Research Approaches



Chapter - 2 Executive Summary



=> Anesthesia Face Mask Market Highlights



=> Anesthesia Face Mask Market Projection



=> Anesthesia Face Mask Market Regional Highlights



Chapter - 3 Global Anesthesia Face Mask Market Overview



=> Market Dynamics



=> Porter's Five Forces Analysis



=> IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis



=> Value Chain Analysis of Anesthesia Face Mask Market



Chapter - 4 Anesthesia Face Mask Market Macro Indicator Analysis



Chapter - 5 Global Anesthesia Face Mask Market by Device Type



=> Oral



=> Nasopharyngeal



Chapter - 6 Global Anesthesia Face Mask Market by End User



=> Hospitals and Clinics



=> Ambulatory Surgery Centers



=> Other End Users



Chapter - 7 Global Anesthesia Face Mask Market by Region 2019-2025



=> North America



=> Europe



=> Asia-Pacific



=> RoW



Chapter - 8 Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape



=> GE Healthcare



=> Smiths Medical, Inc.



=> KindWell Medical Equipment Co., Ltd.



=> HSINER Co., Ltd.



=> Medline Industries, Inc.



=> Ambu A/S



=> Flexicare Medical Limited



=> Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA



=> B L S Systems Ltd.



=> Other companies



Chapter - 9 Appendix



=> Primary Research Findings and Questionnaire



Browse Complete Report@ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/healthcare-medical-devices/global-anesthesia-face-mask-market



About Infinium Global Research

Infinium Global Research is a business consulting and market research firm; a group of experts that caters to fulfilling business and market research needs of leading companies in various industry verticals and business segments. The company also serves government bodies, institutes and non-profit/non-government organizations to meet their knowledge and information needs.



Through our information services and solutions, we assist our clients to improve their performance and assess the market conditions to achieve their organizational goals. Our team of experts and analysts are engaged in continuously monitoring and assessing the market conditions to provide knowledge support to our clients. To help our clients and to stay updated with the advances and inventions in technology, business processes, regulations and environment, Infinium often conducts regular meets with industry experts and opinion leaders. Our key opinion leaders are involved in monitoring and assessing the progress in the business environment, so as to offer the best opinion to our clients.