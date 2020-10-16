Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/16/2020 -- Antivirals market competitive landscape provides details and data information by manufacturers. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on production capacity, price, revenue of Antivirals by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on production, revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue, and the production capacity, price, revenue generated in Antivirals business, the date to enter into the Antivirals market, Antivirals product introduction, recent developments, etc.



The antivirals market consists of sales of antiviral drugs and related services. Antiviral drugs reduces the replication of viruses at different stages. Various type of viral infections for which antiviral drugs are used include HIV, herpes, hepatitis and influenza viruses.



The global antivirals market was valued at about $38.1 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow to $52.22 billion at a CAGR of 8.2% through 2022.



Top leading Manufactures Profiled in Antivirals Market Report are:



Merck & Co. Inc., Johnson & Johnson, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Roche Holding AG and Gilead Sciences



Antivirals Market Scenario:



The antivirals market has been geographically segmented into North America, Western Europe, APAC, Eastern Europe, South America and Middle East & Africa. The North American market is the largest market for antivirals and is expected to continue to be the largest market during the forecast period



The rising incidents of viral infections across the world is a significant driver for the antiviral drugs market. A virus is a small infectious agent which has the ability to invade a host cell and then grow in multiple numbers. Viruses can originate through various sources such as unhygienic living condition, change in weather or direct physical contact (body fluids and touch) with any host that is already infected with virus. According to UNAIDS, as of 2017, 36.9 million people were affected with HIV globally and out of those around 1.8 million people were affected with HIV in 2017.



The rising incidents of antiviral resistance is one of the major restraints for the antiviral drug market. Antiviral resistance occurs when viruses mutate and adapt to antiviral drugs due to prolonged usage of these drugs. The mutation changes that parts of the virus-cell that are affected by drugs, thus causing the antiviral drug to become ineffective against the virus. For example, in June 2017, the WHO (World Health Organization) removed Oseltamivir antiviral drug from the list of its essential medicines due to the drug's low effectiveness. Oseltamivir was used to cure flu virus (Influenza). Similarly, another class of drug, Adamantanes, which includes Amantadine (Symadine) and Rimantadine (Flumadine) were reported by CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) in the year 2017-18 as an ineffective medication, due to increase in resistance by Influenza A strains like H1N1 and H3N2 Viruses.



Pharmaceutical companies are increasingly using combination therapy to develop antiviral drugs to boost their effectiveness against viral infections. Combination therapy combines more than one medication for the treatment of the same condition. Combination therapy is beneficial in case if viral organisms like the influenza virus, develops resistance to a particular antiviral drug. However, it takes longer for the virus to develop resistance to a combination of drugs which are used together. In combination therapy, it is ensured that the viral infections are receptive to at least one of the drugs, which terminates replication and suppresses the infection. Combination therapy is especially helpful in the treatment of HIV as they help to combat the other infections which arise out of HIV. In 2018, Cocrystal Pharma, Inc., a biotechnology company which discovers and develops novel antiviral therapeutics, announced a Clinical Trial Agreement for investigator-initiated Phase 2a study of their new drug, CC-31244. This drug in combination with Sofosbuvir (direct acting antiviral medication used as part of combination therapy to treat chronic Hepatitis C) and Daclatasvir (medication used in synthesis with other medications to treat hepatitis C) will be used in the treatment of hepatitis C.



The Center for Drug Evaluation and Research, under Food and Drug Administration (FDA), provides guidance and recommendations for companies which manufacture antivirals drugs. For instance, under FDA guidance, the drugs for RHL (cold sores) undergo phase I safety studies, after which the proof-of-concept and dose-ranging are carried out in phase II studies. Finally, the drug has to undergo phase III superiority trials, which shows that one treatment is superior to another after which the approval is given.



Roche, a Swiss based pharmaceutical company, is set to acquire the US based Spark therapeutics, for USD 4.3 Billion. The deal is expected to be completed in June 2019. Roche through this acquisition will try to use gene therapy to develop new antivirals with high effectiveness. Spark, a US based biotechnology company, was found in 2013 and is widely popular due to advanced its advances in gene therapy drugs.



How we have factored the effect of Covid-19 in our report:



All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.



