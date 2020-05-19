Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/19/2020 -- Infinium Global Research has recently published a global report on "Automated Microscopy Market (Product - Inverted Microscope, Fluorescence Microscope, Electron Microscope, Scanning Probe Microscope, and Optical Microscope; Application - Nanotechnology, Medical Diagnostics, Life Science Monitoring, Material Science, and Semiconductors): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size and Forecasts to 2024." According to report, the global automated microscopy market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.1% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.



Advancements in the Technologies



Automated microscopy is an advanced technology that uses advance-monitoring techniques such as atomic force microscopy called as AFM that enhances monitoring of biological specimen. Automated microscopy adjusts and determines the light shutter, wavelength selection, focus, and stage control. It also acts as the illumination source for live-cell imaging and software for live-cell imaging in an electromechanical way.



Automated microscopy gives accurate and automatic magnifying for investigating and understanding the subject and helps to reduce manual mistakes. Automated microscopy market finds widespread applications in semiconductors, surface study, life science, material science, diagnosis, genetic engineering.



Increasing Number of Biotech, Pharma, & Healthcare Companies Worldwide



The increasing number of applications along with the development of user-friendly and less complex microscope are driving the growth of the automated microscopy market. Additionally, government and industrial investment in inventing the automated microscope for nanotechnology are anticipated to boost the growth of the automated microscopy market.



However, high prices owing to more technical advances in the equipment's is the major restraint for the automated microscopy market over the forecast period. On the other hand, automated microscopy market is likely to be hampered by instrumentation complexities that have to be addressed before using automated microscopes. In addition, the increasing number of biotech, pharma, & healthcare companies worldwide are anticipated to bloom the market for automated microscopy.



Asia Pacific Region to Contribute to Growth in the Global Automated Microscopy Industry



Asia Pacific accounted for the largest market share for the global automated microscopy market followed by North America. Infinium Global Research quoted that, the presence of a large number of manufacturers particularly in Japan and favorable government supports has led the dominance in the Asia Pacific regions.



Additionally, the growing investment in research and development and low labour cost are likely to hold the dominance of the Asia Pacific regional market over the forecast period. Cost-effective manufacturing of the devices, growing healthcare infrastructure and tremendous funding toward modern technologies are further accelerating the growth of the automated microscopy market.



