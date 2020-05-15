COVID-19 Impact on Catheters Market Is Set to Experience Revolutionary Growth by 2025 : Abbott Laboratories, Becton Dickinson and Company

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/15/2020 -- Catheters are the medical devices that are made up of medical grade material and are used for both diagnosis as well as treatment purposes. These are usually made of plastic, silicon rubber, polyvinyl chloride (PVC), and nylon, and can easily be inserted in the patient's body. Catheters primarily allow drainage, administration of fluids in the patient's body and are used to perform numerous other tasks depending on the type of catheter including cardiovascular, neurovascular, urological, and others.



Major Key Players of the Catheters Market are:

Abbott Laboratories, Becton Dickinson And Company, Boston Scientific Corporation, Stryker Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Teleflex Incorporated, Johnson & Johnson, Medtronic, Inc, Edwards Lifesciences Corp, Cook Medical, Hollister Incorporated, Manfred Sauer, Smiths Medical, Wellspect Healthcare, Cure Medical, Convatech Inc



High prevalence of cardiovascular diseases accompanied with the development of innovative cardiovascular catheters is the major factor that drives the market growth. Increase in prevalence of urological diseases such as urinary bladder cancer and kidney failure, has significantly fueled the demand for urological catheters. Also, novel products such as external male catheters, have proved to be a lucrative addition to the overall catheters and variants product lines for the catheters manufacturing companies. The increase in patient pool for ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke thereby increased the demand for minimally invasive neurovascular surgeries, thus making way for opportunities for the neurovascular catheters micro catheters and guiding catheters. Increase in cardiovascular diseases and growth in demand for minimal invasive surgeries drive the global catheters market. Rise in incidence of diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, urinary bladder, and kidney failures also fuel the market growth.



The catheters market is segmented based on product and region. Based on product, the market is divided into cardiovascular catheters, neurovascular catheters, urological catheters, intravenous catheters, specialty catheters. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



Major Types of Catheters Market covered are:

Cardiovascular Catheters, Electrophysiology Catheters , PTCA Balloons Catheters, IVUS Catheters, PTA Balloons Catheters, Neurovascular Catheters, Urological Catheters, Dialysis Catheter, Hemodialysis Catheters, Peritoneal Catheters, Dialysis Catheter, Foley Catheters, Intermittent Catheters, External Catheters, Intravenous Catheters, Central Venous Catheters, Peripheral Venous Catheters, Integrated Catheters, Short Catheters, Specialty Catheters, Wound/Surgical Drain, Oximetry, Thermodilution, IUI Catheters



Research objectives:-



– To study and analyze the global Catheters consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Catheters market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Catheters manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Catheters with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).



