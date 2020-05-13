COVID-19 Impact on Clinical Laboratory Services Market Set for Rapid Growth to Reach CAGR of over 6.4% by 2030 - DaVita, Eurofins Scientific

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/13/2020 -- Clinical laboratory services are the medical tests provided by the medical laboratory that help in further diagnosis and treatment of individuals. A medical laboratory offers various services comprising hemoglobin tests, liver function tests, diagnostic testing, urinalysis, immunology and allergic testing, therapeutic drug monitoring, spinal fluid analysis, cholesterol tests, transfusion medicine, pathology, and blood count. Clinical laboratory services are elected when the required budget to obtain the tests is comparatively less than expected or when there is a need for higher volume analysis. These services differ from laboratory to laboratory. These differences help the patient to choose the right medical laboratory where the required services are available.



The market growth of clinical laboratory services can be attributed to factors, such as advancements in clinical testing techniques, growing geriatric population, new diseases demanding accurate & early diagnosis, and growing prevalence of target diseases. In 2019, Quest Diagnostics presented data for its HDL cholesterol function lab test that provides insights into cardiovascular disease risks at the American Heart Association Scientific Sessions. This could help people to avoid adverse outcomes through early detection and preventive care. These are some of the factors that will drive market growth during the forecast period.



Major Key Players of the Clinical Laboratory Services Market are:

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, DaVita Inc., Eurofins Scientific, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA, Mayo Foundation for Medical Education and Research, Sonic Healthcare, BioReference Laboratories, Inc., Laboratoire Cerba, ACM Global Laboratories, and others.



Get sample copy of "Clinical Laboratory Services Market" at: https://www.marketindustryreports.com/pdf/259



Clinical laboratory services provide data that enhances the effective delivery of patient care. They produce accurate, sensitive, and specific information using advanced technologies, which can aid healthcare professionals in making correct therapeutic choices. The services are cost-effective and least invasive in nature. Moreover, technological improvements, utilization of novel markers, and rising infections are expected to positively impact the market growth of clinical laboratory services. However, reimbursement pressures faced by healthcare companies and the lack of skilled professionals are hampering market growth to a certain extent.



Asia Pacific is estimated to account for the highest CAGR in the clinical laboratory services market during the forecast period, which is driven by the increasing number of hospitals and clinical diagnostic laboratories. The growth in Asia Pacific can also be attributed to rising healthcare expenditures due to unforeseen infectious diseases and the large geriatric population in the region. Moreover, increasing investments for strengthening the research base and developments in clinical laboratory testing services are also contributing to the significant growth in this region.



Major Services of Clinical Laboratory Services Market covered are:

Independent & Reference Laboratories

Nursing & Physician Office-Based Laboratories

Hospital-Based Laboratories



Research objectives:-



– To study and analyze the global Clinical Laboratory Services consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Clinical Laboratory Services market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Clinical Laboratory Services manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Clinical Laboratory Services with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).



Go For Interesting Discount Here: https://www.marketindustryreports.com/discount/259



Table of Content



1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered



2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Clinical Laboratory Services Market Size

2.2 Clinical Laboratory Services Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends



3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Clinical Laboratory Services Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Clinical Laboratory Services Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Clinical Laboratory Services Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Clinical Laboratory Services Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans



4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Clinical Laboratory Services Sales by Product

4.2 Global Clinical Laboratory Services Revenue by Product

4.3 Clinical Laboratory Services Price by Product



5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Clinical Laboratory Services Breakdown Data by End User



Have any query? Inquiry about report at: https://www.marketindustryreports.com/inquiry/259



In the end, Clinical Laboratory Services industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, and market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.



About Market Industry Reports

Market Industry Reports is a global leader in market measurement & advisory services, Market Industry Reports is at the forefront of innovation to address the worldwide industry trends and opportunities. We identified the caliber of market dynamics & hence we excel in the areas of innovation and optimization, integrity, curiosity, customer and brand experience, and strategic business intelligence through our research.



We continue to pioneer state-of-the-art approach in research & analysis that makes complex world simpler to stay ahead of the curve. By nurturing the perception of genius and optimized market intelligence we bring proficient contingency to our clients in the evolving world of technologies, megatrends and industry convergence. We empower and inspire Vanguards to fuel and shape their business to build and grow world-class consumer products.



Contact Us-

Email: sales@marketindustryreports.com

Phone: + 91 8956767535

Website: https://www.marketindustryreports.com