COVID-19 Impact on Cold Chain Market 2020 Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast to 2030 - Burris Logistics, Americold Logistics

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/20/2020 -- Cold chain is a type of supply chain with temperature control to store products for long time. It comprises storing the products from its manufacturing to delivery to end users in the cold temperature or at the temperature required by the products. This includes multiple elements, such as packaging, monitoring, customs, transport, storage, quality assurance, and the end customer. These major seven elements help in storing and maintaining the products with optimal requirements and in a better condition. The packaging is specially designed to be safe and energy efficient for the sea food products. Monitoring of these products is done with the help of proficient tool like temperature data logger. The transportation is done via refrigerator trucks, reefer ships, refrigerated boxcars, and reefer containers. In order to control the paperwork and taking care of the things to meet the requirements, cold chain pays special attention to reduce custom delays. Temperature controlled warehouses and management of quality failures are the key components of Quality assurance and storage for ensuring optimal condition delivery of products to end users.



Major Key Players of the Cold Chain Market are:

Burris Logistics, Americold Logistics, LINEAGE LOGISTICS HOLDING, NICHIREI CORPORATION., Swire Cold Storag, Agro Merchants Group, Kloosterboer Group B.V., Interstate Cold Storage, Inc., VersaCold Logistics Services, Aamong others.



As compared to other industries like automotive, food services, and aerospace, pharmaceutical seen as the most opportunistic industry for future of cold chain industry. Increasing prevalence of key chronic diseases and introduction of new illnesses and infections is demanding launch of several new drugs to the market. Hence, pharmaceutical industry is expected to demand cold chain substantially in comparison to other domains.



Moreover in North America and Europe the major factors of concerns for cold chain providers is, rising fuel costs and fuel consumption due to an increasing use of refrigerated vehicles. Similarly in emerging countries operating costs is too high and power deficit is another concern. Therefore it becomes difficult for small scale players to invest in energy back-up systems as there is high capital investment and costs escalates with the usage of new technologies in cold storage systems. These are few factors that are expected to restrain the growth of the cold chain market to a certain extent.



Major Types of Cold Chain Market covered are:

Refrigerated Storage

Refrigerated Transport



Major Applications of Cold Chain Market covered are:

Dairy & Frozen Desserts

Fish, Meat, and Seafood Products

Bakery & Confectionery Products

Fruits & Vegetables and others



Research objectives:-



– To study and analyze the global Cold Chain consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Cold Chain market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Cold Chain manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Cold Chain with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).



Table of Content



1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered



2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Cold Chain Market Size

2.2 Cold Chain Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends



3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Cold Chain Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Cold Chain Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Cold Chain Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Cold Chain Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans



4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Cold Chain Sales by Product

4.2 Global Cold Chain Revenue by Product

4.3 Cold Chain Price by Product



5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Cold Chain Breakdown Data by End User



In the end, Cold Chain industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, and market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.



