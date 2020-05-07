Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2020 -- Infinium Global Research has recently published a global report on "Diagnostic Specialty Antibodies Market (Antibody - Polyclonal Antibodies, Monoclonal Antibodies, and Recombinant Polyclonal Antibodies; Application - Tuberculosis Diagnostics, Hepatitis Diagnosis, Dengue Diagnostics, HIV Diagnostics, Infectious Disease Diagnostics, Oncology Diagnostics, and Other Application; End-user - Hospitals, Diagnostic Laboratories, and Other End Users): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025."



Growing Incidence of Infectious Diseases is one of the Major Drivers for the Growth of the Market



The growing incidence of infectious diseases is one of the major drivers for the growth of the diagnostic specialty antibodies markets globally. Moreover, increasing the patient pool of HIV is the other main factor driving the market growth across the globe. According to the World Health Organization, approximately 36.9 million people are living with the immunodeficiency virus (HIV) around the world. In 2017, there were around 1.8 million new cases of HIV.



Furthermore, the rise in government investment in diagnostic healthcare also boosts the growth of the diagnostic specialty antibodies market. However, the demand for diagnostic specialty antibodies is estimated to decline during the forecast period owing to the high cost of monoclonal antibodies, and the failure of antibodies in a rapid diagnostic test for routine diagnosis. Nonetheless, high unmet needs in the overall diagnostic specialty antibodies market create beneficial opportunities for existing players and new entrants.



"We are Now Including the Impact Analysis of the COVID-19 on this Premium Report and the Forecast Period of this Report Shall be Revised to 2020-2026. The Section on the Impact of COVID-19 on Diagnostic Specialty Antibodies Market is Included in the Report for Free."



North America Holds the Maximum Market Share



Geographically, North America holds the maximum market share for diagnostic specialty antibodies market due to the surge in the adoption of various antibody kits in hospitals and private clinics. Furthermore, increasing demand for specialty antibody diagnostics for human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), hepatitis delta virus (HDV), and another infectious disease diagnosis also play a key role in the growth of the market in the North American region.



Europe is likely to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period owing to the availability of technologically advanced research and development platforms for the diagnosis of disorders in the region. Large patient pool for HIV diagnosis and increasing occurrence of infectious diseases in this region also boosts the growth of the diagnostic specialty antibodies market. Furthermore, the launch of innovative and advanced kits by major manufacturers also fuels the growth of the market in the European region.



Diagnostic Specialty Antibodies Market Coverage



Chapter - 1 Preface



=> Report Description



=> Research Methods



=> Research Approaches



Chapter - 2 Executive Summary



=> Diagnostic Specialty Antibodies Market Highlights



=> Diagnostic Specialty Antibodies Market Projection



=> Diagnostic Specialty Antibodies Market Regional Highlights



Chapter - 3 Global Diagnostic Specialty Antibodies Market Overview



=> Introduction



=> Market Dynamics



=> Porter's Five Forces Analysis



=> IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis



=> Value Chain Analysis of Diagnostic Specialty Antibodies Market



Chapter - 4 Diagnostic Specialty Antibodies Market Macro Indicator Analysis



Chapter - 5 Global Diagnostic Specialty Antibodies Market by Antibody



=> Polyclonal Antibodies



=> Monoclonal Antibodies



=> Recombinant Polyclonal Antibodies



Chapter - 6 Global Diagnostic Specialty Antibodies Market by Application



=> Tuberculosis Diagnostics



=> Hepatitis Diagnosis



=> Dengue Diagnostics



=> HIV Diagnostics



=> Infectious Disease Diagnostics



=> Oncology Diagnostics



=> Other Application



Chapter - 7 Global Diagnostic Specialty Antibodies Market by End User



=> Hospitals



=> Diagnostic Laboratories



=> Other End Users



Chapter - 8 Global Diagnostic Specialty Antibodies Market by Region 2019-2025



=> North America



=> Europe



=> Asia-Pacific



=> RoW



Chapter - 9 Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape



=> F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG



=> Sanofi S.A.



=> Abbott Laboratories



=> Abcam plc.



=> Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.



=> Enzo Life Sciences, Inc.



=> Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH



=> Agilent Technologies, Inc.



=> Aytu BioScience, Inc.



=> Polymun Scientific Immunbiologische Forschung GmbH



Chapter - 10 Appendix



=> Primary Research Findings and Questionnaire



