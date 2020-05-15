COVID-19 Impact on Digital Therapeutics Market Is Set to Experience Revolutionary Growth by 2026 : iRobot, Mazor Robotics, Auris Health

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/15/2020 -- Digital therapeutics provides evidence-based therapeutic interventions to patients. It is driven by software programs and devices to prevent, manage, or treat a medical condition. Digital therapeutics software application can be used independently or in combination with devices, medications, or any other therapies to provide patient care and health outcomes. These products incorporate advanced technology, best practices regarding the design, usability, clinical validation, and data security. These products are reviewed and approved by regulatory bodies before use. Furthermore, digital therapeutics empower patients, healthcare providers, and payers with intelligent and accessible tools for addressing a wide range of conditions through high quality, safe, and effective data-driven interventions.



Increase in adoption of smartphones and tablets coupled with healthcare apps, growth in need to control healthcare cost, and rise in incidence of chronic diseases drive the growth of the global digital therapeutics market. However, lack of awareness regarding digital therapeutics in developing countries and patient data privacy concerns restrain the market growth. The impact of the driving factors is expected to surpass that of the restraints. Hence, the market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 19.9% from 2019 to 2026. On the contrary, emerging markets are anticipated to offer significant growth opportunities for the market players in the future.



The global digital therapeutics market is segmented into application, product type, sales channel, and region. By application, it is divided into diabetes, obesity, cardio vascular diseases (CVD), central nervous system (CNS) disease, respiratory diseases, smoking cessation, gastrointestinal disorders, and others. By product type, it is classified into software and devices. Further, on the basis of sales channel, it is bifurcated into business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumers (B2C). Furthermore, business-to-business (B2B) is categorized into employers, healthcare providers, and others. By business-to-consumers, it is classified into patients and caregivers. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



In the end, Digital Therapeutics industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, and market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.



