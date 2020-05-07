Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2020 -- Infinium Global Research has recently published a global report on "E-commerce Packaging Market (Material - Plastics, Corrugated Board, and Paper; End-use Industry - Food & Beverages, Consumer Electronics, Personal Care Products, and Other End-use Industries): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025."



To Know More Request Sample of this Report@ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/sample-request/13198



Rising Demand for Packaged Food are Some Factors Responsible for the Growth



The growth in online shopping, increasing inclination towards sustainable packaging solutions coupled with rising demand for packaged food are some factors responsible for the growth of E-commerce packaging market. Moreover, rapid growth in the electronics sector is likely to have a positive impact on market growth owing to safety and protection during transportation.



Furthermore, the growing internet penetration among developing countries provides opportunities for E-commerce packaging providers to venture into untapped markets. For instance, Amazon announced to add five fulfillment centers in India and retain the position as India's largest warehousing space provider in the country. Moreover, the booming E-commerce market is likely to contribute towards the demand for packaging for consumer's needs.



"We are Now Including the Impact Analysis of the COVID-19 on this Premium Report and the Forecast Period of this Report Shall be Revised to 2020-2026. The Section on the Impact of COVID-19 on E-commerce Packaging Market is Included in the Report for Free."



Asia Pacific Region Dominates the Global E-Commerce Packaging Market



Among the region, Asia Pacific region dominates the global E-commerce packaging market. The growth of this region is mainly due to the rapid growth in population and huge internet penetration rates in this region. Alibaba Group, Amazon, Tencent, and Flipkart are major E-commerce giants in this region is expected to drive the growing demand for the E-commerce packaging market.



In countries like China, India, and Japan, growth comes from an increase in the demand for corrugated boxes. The presence of a huge electronics industry base in the region along with a strong base of manufacturing industries will have a great impact on the E-commerce packaging market. Whereas, North America and Europe are matured markets for E-commerce packaging. The growth of this region is attributed to the growing demand for packaged foods and consumer goods. The Middle East and Africa regions are expected to rise healthy growth over the forecast period.



Get this Section as a Free Customization in the Report Along With 30% Discount on the Study. https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/customization/13198



"We Have Decided to Extend Our Support to the Industry on Account of Corona Outbreak by Offering Flat Discount 30% on All Our Studies and Evaluation of the Market Dynamics in E-commerce Packaging Amidst COVID-19"



E-commerce Packaging Market Coverage



Chapter - 1 Preface



=> Report Description



=> Research Methods



=> Research Approaches



Chapter - 2 Executive Summary



=> E-commerce Packaging Market Highlights



=> E-commerce Packaging Market Projection



=> E-commerce Packaging Market Regional Highlights



Chapter - 3 Global E-commerce Packaging Market Overview



=> Introduction



=> Market Dynamics



=> Porter's Five Forces Analysis



=> IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis



=> Value Chain Analysis of E-commerce Packaging Market



Chapter - 4 E-commerce Packaging Market Macro Indicator Analysis



Chapter - 5 Global E-commerce Packaging Market by Material



=> Plastics



=> Corrugated Board



=> Paper



Chapter - 6 Global E-commerce Packaging Market by End-use Industry



=> Food & Beverages



=> Consumer Electronics



=> Personal Care Products



=> Other End-use Industries



Chapter - 7 Global E-commerce Packaging Market by Region 2019-2025



=> North America



=> Europe



=> Asia-Pacific



=> RoW



Chapter - 8 Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape



=> Shorr Packaging Corporation



=> Rengo Co., Ltd.



=> Sealed Air Corporation



=> Pacman Me LLC



=> Nippon Paper Industries Co., Ltd.



=> Georgia-Pacific LLC



=> Klabin



=> DS Smith plc.



=> The Smurfit Kappa Group plc



=> Amcor plc



=> Mondi Group



Chapter - 9 Appendix



=> Primary Research Findings and Questionnaire



Browse Complete Report@ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/consumer-goods-packaging/global-e-commerce-packaging-market



About Infinium Global Research

Infinium Global Research is a business consulting and market research firm; a group of experts that caters to fulfilling business and market research needs of leading companies in various industry verticals and business segments. The company also serves government bodies, institutes and non-profit/non-government organizations to meet their knowledge and information needs.



Through our information services and solutions, we assist our clients to improve their performance and assess the market conditions to achieve their organizational goals. Our team of experts and analysts are engaged in continuously monitoring and assessing the market conditions to provide the knowledge support to our clients. To help our clients and to stay updated with the advances and inventions in technology, business processes, regulations and environment, Infinium often conducts regular meets with industry experts and opinion leaders. Our key opinion leaders are involved in monitoring and assessing the progress in the business environment, so as to offer the best opinion to our clients.