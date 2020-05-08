Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/08/2020 -- Infinium Global Research has recently published a global report on "Eye Health Supplements Market (Application - Age Related Macular Degeneration (AMD), Glaucoma, and Diabetic Retinopathy; End User - Online Retailing, and Offline Retailing Stores): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025."



To Know More Request Sample of this Report@ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/sample-request/18168



Continuous Use of the Smartphone can Impact on Eye Health which in Turn Boost the Growth of the Market



Eye health supplements are helpful in maintaining eye health and good vision as it contains the vitamin in its products. According to IGR analyst, changing lifestyle of the people such as the continuous use of the smartphone can impact on eye health which in turn boost the growth of the market.



For instance, in 2019, Bausch + Lomb which is a leading eye health company has launched Ocuvite® Eye Performance Vitamins. This Ocuvite® eye performance vitamin contains nutrients that strengthen the macula.



In addition, it also protects the eye from stressors such as sunlight and blue light that is emitted from digital devices. These nutrients in this product are lutein, zeaxanthin, omega-3, zinc, vitamins C, vitamin E, and vitamin D. Thereby, this launch has helped the people to protect their eyes from some of the stressors they encounter every day, boost the demand of the eye health supplement products.



The increasing prevalence of eye disease due to chronic diseases such as diabetes drives the growth of the market. In addition, according to the WHO, around 2.2 million people are suffering from vision impairment and 1 billion people include those with moderate or severe distance vision impairment or blindness due to unaddressed refractive error. On the other hand, the majority of people with vision impairment are over the age of 50 years.



"We are Now Including the Impact Analysis of the COVID-19 on this Premium Report and the Forecast Period of this Report Shall be Revised to 2020-2026. The Section on the Impact of COVID-19 on Eye Health Supplements Market is Included in the Report for Free."



Increasing Government Initiatives towards the Funding in the Research & Activities



Increasing government initiatives towards the funding in the research and activities drive the growth of the market. However, the high cost associated with the eye care supplement products yet remains one of the major restraints to this market. Moreover, increasing the demand for eye healthcare supplements globally has given rise to the number of brands for eye supplements. This will create great opportunities for the manufacturer operating in this market.



North America Holds the Highest Market Share



Geographically, the global eye health supplements market is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and RoW. Among all, North America holds the highest market share and expected to continue its growth. Increasing prevalence of vision impairment among the people and rising demand for eye health supplements are factors propelling the growth of the market.



Europe is the second-largest market share in this market due to the availability of cost-effective treatment in this region. Asia Pacific is expected to hold the highest CAGR in the forecast period due to the growing prevalence of eye disease in this region.



Get this Section as a Free Customization in the Report Along With 30% Discount on the Study. https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/customization/18168



"We Have Decided to Extend Our Support to the Industry on Account of Corona Outbreak by Offering Flat Discount 30% on All Our Studies and Evaluation of the Market Dynamics in Eye Health Supplements Amidst COVID-19"



Eye Health Supplements Market Coverage



Chapter - 1 Preface



=> Report Description



=> Research Methods



=> Research Approaches



Chapter - 2 Executive Summary



=> Eye Health Supplements Market Highlights



=> Eye Health Supplements Market Projection



=> Eye Health Supplements Market Regional Highlights



Chapter - 3 Global Eye Health Supplements Market Overview



=> Introduction



=> Market Dynamics



=> Porter's Five Forces Analysis



=> IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis



=> Value Chain Analysis of Eye Health Supplements Market



Chapter - 4 Eye Health Supplements Market Macro Indicator Analysis



Chapter - 5 Global Eye Health Supplements Market by Application



=> Age-Related Macular Degeneration (AMD)



=> Glaucoma



=> Diabetic Retinopathy



Chapter - 6 Global Eye Health Supplements Market by End User



=> Online Retailing



=> Offline Retailing Stores



Chapter - 7 Global Eye Health Supplements Market by Region 2019-2025



=> North America



=> Europe



=> Asia-Pacific



=> RoW



Chapter - 8 Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape



=> Bausch + Lomb



=> Novartis International AG



=> Amway



=> Akorn Consumer Health



=> Butterflies Healthcare Ltd



=> Vitabiotics Ltd.



=> Herbalife International of America, Inc.



=> SUSS Technology Corp.



=> Pfizer Inc.



=> Allergan, Plc.



Chapter - 9 Appendix



=> Primary Research Findings and Questionnaire



Browse Complete Report@ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/healthcare-medical-devices/global-eye-health-supplements-market



About Infinium Global Research

Infinium Global Research is a business consulting and market research firm; a group of experts that caters to fulfilling business and market research needs of leading companies in various industry verticals and business segments. The company also serves government bodies, institutes and non-profit/non-government organizations to meet their knowledge and information needs.



Through our information services and solutions, we assist our clients to improve their performance and assess the market conditions to achieve their organizational goals. Our team of experts and analysts are engaged in continuously monitoring and assessing the market conditions to provide knowledge support to our clients. To help our clients and to stay updated with the advances and inventions in technology, business processes, regulations and environment, Infinium often conducts regular meets with industry experts and opinion leaders. Our key opinion leaders are involved in monitoring and assessing the progress in the business environment, so as to offer the best opinion to our clients.