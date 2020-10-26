Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/26/2020 -- The report focuses on the historical and present market growth Globally as well as at a regional level. Global research on Global Food Premix Industry presents a detailed market overview considering segmentations based on types, application and regions. The report also sheds light on the market dynamics like market concentration and maturity study which point towards the potential business opportunities for the key players. For strategic decision making the market sizing and growth rate from 2020-2026 are also provided



The global food premix market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period (2020 - 2025).



- Consumer demand for convenience products, along with a stable composition that tastes good and with health benefits have influenced the growth of fortified/functional products. Customized micronutrients blend provides cost-effective solutions, while considering the premium quality raw ingredients is likely to drive the evolution of food premixes in the food and beverage industry

- The rising exports of animal-based products from Asia-Pacific markets, and consequently the stringent import regulations of the developed markets have led to increased focus on high quality, safety, and tractability of premixes. Growing awareness among farmers about the advantages of feed ingredients is likely to drive the growth of feed premixes market. Feed premixes have been gaining popularity over time, owing to the accelerated demand for animal-based products.



The prominent players in the Global Food Premix market are:



Koninklijke DSM N.V., Cargill Incorporated, Archer Daniel Midlands Company, BASF SE, Corbion N.V, Glanbia PLC, Associated British Foods plc (AB Agri Ltd), Sternvitamin GmbH & Co. KG



Market Segmentation by Region:



North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central & South America



Global Food Premix Market Overview



Growing Demand For Fortified Food Products



Increasing consumer preference for fortified foods attributed to addition of essential ingredients such as amino acids, minerals, vitamins and nucleotides. Introduction of innovative and developed premix products from food manufacturing companies that are engaged in the production of modified blends of minerals and vitamin premixes used in wide variety of applications such as dietary supplements, clinical nutrition and infant nutrition products. Research conducted by the International Food Information Council Foundation on Food and Health revealed that 47% of the consumers prefer food with additional nutrients. Fortified foods are primarily used for balancing nutrient loss and filling nutritional gaps. Moreover, the manufacturers are coming up with own fortified premixes with additional nutrient features. Asia-Pacific witnessed a considerable growth due to inclusion of fortified premixes across food and beverages industry. Countries such as New Zealand and India are expected to grow at a double-digit growth rate over the years to come in the functional food market. Fortification of dairy and bakery products is likely to be one of the driving factor for the evolution of food premixes market across the globe.



India Emerges As Fastest Growing Market in Asian Region



The robust food fortification initiatives, coupled with rising exports of animal based food products have led to rise in the demand of various premixes in Asian xountries like India, Australia, China and others. The exponential growth in compound feed production wherein the premixes acts as a key ingredient is also aiding the growth of Asian premix industry. The large poultry integrators are increasingly seeking high quality and stable premixes. In line with such market developments, companies like Cargill have set to expand their manufacturing and distribution bases in India. In May 2016, the French animal nutrition group, Nevoia, signed a deal with Evialis India to manufacture and provide premixes for the production of premium shrimp feed in India. The rising middle class income, increasing number of double income families, and growing urbanization have led to increased meat consumption and consequently higher demands for feed premixes, since poultry is most preferred segment for the meat consumption in India. The rising cost of essential raw materials for livestock production, and competition for it from food and biofuel industry is forcing the farmers to use premix in the feed to increase productivity at cheaper costs.



Competitive Landscape



The global food premix market is competitive, especially with the increase in the number of regional players, coupled with the changing consumer preferences for fortified food, beverages and feed. The prominent players in the global premix market includes Cargill Incorporated, Archer Daniel Midlands Company and DSM. In 2016, Cargill Incorporated invested in new premix facility which offers innovative feed solutions that will expand its animal nutrition capabilities in North America. DSM recently acquired Dutch premix company named Twilmij in order to strengthen its animal and nutrition business. Some of the other key players in the global premix market are Associated British Foods, BASF, and Stern Vitamin, among others.



In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyses key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.



