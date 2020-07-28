Covid-19 Impact on Global Threat Intelligence Market 2020 Technology, Share, Demand, Opportunity, Projection Analysis Forecast Outlook 2026

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/28/2020 --



Covid-19 Impact on Global Threat Intelligence Market - 2020-2026





Summary:



This report focuses on the global Threat Intelligence status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Threat Intelligence development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.



Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.



The key players covered in this study



IBM Corporation



Dell Inc.



Symantec Corporation



Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.



FireEye, Inc.



LookingGlass Cyber Solutions, Inc.



Fortinet, Inc.



McAfee, LLC



Webroot Inc.



F-Secure Corporation



LogRhythm, Inc.



Trend Micro Incorporated



Farsight Security, Inc.



AlienVault, Inc.



Juniper Networks, Inc.







Market segment by Type, the product can be split into



Unified threat management



SIEM



IAM



Incident Forensics



Log Management



Third Party risk management



Market segment by Application, split into



BFSI



IT & Telecom



Healthcare



Retail



Government & Defense



Manufacturing



Others



Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers



North America



Europe



China



Japan



Southeast Asia



India



Central & South America



The study objectives of this report are:



To analyze global Threat Intelligence status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.



To present the Threat Intelligence development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.



To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.



To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.



In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Threat Intelligence are as follows:



History Year: 2015-2019



Base Year: 2019



Estimated Year: 2020



Forecast Year 2020 to 2026



For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.







Table of Content: Covid-19 Impact on Global Threat Intelligence Market 2026







1 Study Coverage



2 Executive Summary



3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers



4 Breakdown Data by Type



5 Breakdown Data by Application



…



11 Company Profiles



12 Future Forecast



13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis



14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis



15 Research Findings and Conclusion



16 Appendix



Continued …



NOTE : Our team is studying Covid19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering covid19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.







