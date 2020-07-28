WiseGuy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Covid-19 Impact on Global Threat Intelligence Market 2020 Technology, Share, Demand, Opportunity, Projection Analysis Forecast Outlook 2026

Summary:

This report focuses on the global Threat Intelligence status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Threat Intelligence development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

The key players covered in this study

IBM Corporation

Dell Inc.

Symantec Corporation

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

FireEye, Inc.

LookingGlass Cyber Solutions, Inc.

Fortinet, Inc.

McAfee, LLC

Webroot Inc.

F-Secure Corporation

LogRhythm, Inc.

Trend Micro Incorporated

Farsight Security, Inc.

AlienVault, Inc.

Juniper Networks, Inc.

 

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Unified threat management

SIEM

IAM

Incident Forensics

Log Management

Third Party risk management

Market segment by Application, split into

BFSI

IT & Telecom

Healthcare

Retail

Government & Defense

Manufacturing

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Threat Intelligence status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Threat Intelligence development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Threat Intelligence are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

 

Table of Content: Covid-19 Impact on Global Threat Intelligence Market 2026

 

1 Study Coverage

2 Executive Summary 

3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers 

4 Breakdown Data by Type 

5 Breakdown Data by Application 



11 Company Profiles 

12 Future Forecast 

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis 

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis 

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix 

Continued …

NOTE : Our team is studying Covid19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering covid19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.

 

