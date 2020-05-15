Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/15/2020 -- Infinium Global Research has recently published a global report on "Heavy Metal Testing Market (Heavy Metal Type - Arsenic, Cadmium, Lead, Mercury, and Other Heavy Metals; Technology - ICP-MS & OES, Atomic Absorption Spectroscopy (AAS), and Other Technologies; Sample - Food, Water, and Blood & Other Samples): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025." According to the report, the global heavy metal testing market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.



Growing Consumer Awareness about the Side Effects of the Heavy Metals Among the Consumers is Helping to Grow the Demand for the Heavy Metal Testing Market



The growing consumer awareness about the side effects of the heavy metals among the consumers is helping to grow the demand for the heavy metal testing market. Further, the growing government regulation to curb the lethargic and casual attitude of the food processing industry through stringent rules and regulations.



These factors are motivating the food processors to adopt a global standard of the heavy metal testing parameter to ensure that their products are as per the guidelines of the governments. However, the lack of government commitment to ensure safe food products to the common masses, which are heavy metal-free, and consumer sensitivity towards the side effects of heavy metals are slowing the growth of the heavy metal testing market in the potential region.



North America is the Largest Player of the Heavy Metal Testing Market



Geographically, the heavy metal testing market is divided into four regions, namely North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and RoW. North America is the largest player of the heavy metal testing market, owing to the presence of stringent rules and regulations, which ensures that no food should contain heavy metal more than the prescribed limits.



Additionally, the pro-consumer attitude of the food processing companies, retail food chain organizations and aware consumers about the side effects of heavy metals are providing a conducive growth environment for this market. The Asia-Pacific heavy metal testing market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR owing to the growing demand of the safe food products which do not contain the heavy metal than the prescribed limit of the government. Further, the government's determination to provide safe food products to the masses is helping to grow the market for this market at a high rate in this region.



