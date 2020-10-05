Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/05/2020 -- The global high-density polyethylene resins market is expected to gain impetus from their increasing usage in the food packaging industry worldwide. They are capable of providing longer shelf lives to food products, as well as reduce spoilage. The study further mentions that the HDPE resins market size was USD 52,389 Million in 2019. It is projected to reach USD 68,297 Million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.96% during the forecast period.



Shortage of Manpower owing to COVID-19 May Decline Growth



The emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic is disturbing the entire supply chain of many organizations. This is further causing a decline in the prices of oil, as well as a shortage of manpower in the HDPE resins industry. But, the governments of various countries are taking several initiatives to prevent the transmission of coronavirus. We are delivering specially curated research reports to help you understand the current situation and, thereby act accordingly.



This Report Answers the Following Questions:



What are the market drivers, hindrances, and dynamics?

Which region is set to dominate the market in the near future?

How will the key players generate more sales amid the COVID-19 pandemic?

Which segment is expected to remain in the leading position in the coming years?



Browse Complete Report:



https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/high-density-polyethylene-hdpe-resins-market-103595



List of the Leading Companies Profiled in the Global High-Density Polyethylene Resins Market are:



- Total S.A. (France)

- Dow Inc. (U.S.)

- ExxonMobil Corporation (U.S.)

- INEOS Group Holdings S.A. (UK)

- SABIC (Saudi Arabia)

- LG Chem (South Korea)

- LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (The Netherlands)

- Eni SpA (Italy)

- Braskem (Brazil)

- Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC (U.S.)

- PetroChina Company Limited (China)

- Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (India)

- Reliance Industries Limited (India)

- Formosa Plastics Corporation (Taiwan)

- Others



Drivers & Restraints-



Increasing Usage of HDPE Resins in Manufacturing Sheets and Films will Boost Growth



High-density polyethylene resins are used to manufacture sheets and films worldwide. These are further utilized to produce industrial liners, refuse sacks, wrappings, and carrier bags. Also, the increasing penetration of the Internet, food delivery services, and online shopping platforms in the developing economies across the globe would affect the high-density polyethylene resins market growth in the near future. However, the availability of substitutes, such as polyethylene terephthalate (PET) may hamper growth.



Get Sample PDF Brochure:



https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/high-density-polyethylene-hdpe-resins-market-103595



Segment



Packaging Segment to Grow Rapidly Fueled by Usage in Plastic Bottles & Tubing



Based on end-use industry, the HDPE Resins market is fragmented into automotive, building & construction, agriculture, packaging, and others. Out of these, the packaging segment held 47.30% HDPE resins market share in 2019 attributable to the increasing usage of the material for manufacturing corrosion-resistant tubing, plastic lumber, and plastic bottles.



HDPE resins also have numerous beneficial properties, such as outstanding chemical resistance, compressive strength, and low temperature.



Regional Analysis



High Demand for Packaging from Various Sectors to Favor Growth in North America



Geographically, North America procured USD 8,853.88 million in 2019 in terms of revenue on account of the presence of major consumer industries in the region. Also, the increasing demand for packaging from various sectors, such as chemicals, food and beverages, and healthcare are expected to aid growth. Asia Pacific, on the other hand, is set to be the fastest growing region in the coming years in terms of production and consumption. Majority of the HDPE resins manufacturers are based in this region. Europe would exhibit a steady growth backed by the increasing competition between manufacturers.



Competitive Landscape



Key Players Focus on Constructing Novel Plants to Surge Production Capacity



The global market includes several large, medium, and small companies that are increasingly investing in developing advanced plants to surge production capacity. This way, they will not only be able to fulfill the rising demand, but also strengthen their positions.



Get your Customized Research Report:



https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/high-density-polyethylene-hdpe-resins-market-103595



Below are two latest industry developments:



June 2019: Qatar Petroleum and Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC entered into an agreement to jointly develop a new plant in the Gulf Coast region, U.S. The new petrochemical plant would include two 1,000 KTA high-density polyethylene units and a 2,000 KTA ethylene cracker.

April 2019: PetroChina is set to use LyondellBasell's Hostalen 'Advanced Cascade Process' technology to produce 1,100,000 metric tons of HDPE resins per year. The new unit will be able to fulfill the demand from its consumers.



About Us:



Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.



Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.



At Fortune Business Insights™, we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.