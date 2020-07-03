COVID-19 Impact on Industrial Refrigeration Market Outlook to 2026: Emerging Trends and Will Generate New Growth Opportunities Status

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/03/2020 -- The global industrial refrigeration market is expected to reach $29,133 million in 2026, from $19,666 million in 2018, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2019 to 2026. Industrial refrigeration refers to the process of cooling using refrigeration and cooling systems to remove the heat from a low-temperature medium and transferring it to a high-temperature medium. Industrial refrigeration systems are deployed at large freezing and refrigeration plants for use in various industrial applications such as food & beverage processing, cold storage, and others.



Major Key Players of the Industrial Refrigeration Market are:

Daikin Industries, Ltd., Emerson Electric Co., Evapco, Inc., GEA Group AG, Johnson Controls, Inc., Ingersoll Rand Plc, LU-VE Group, Mayekawa Mfg. Co. Ltd., The Danfoss Group, and United Technologies Corporation.



The growing demand for industrial refrigeration systems in the FMCG industry majorly drives the growth of the market, owing to the increased use of packaged & processed foods and beverages in developing countries and preventing spoilage of semi-processed foods and drinks. Furthermore, increasing trend of upgrading cold storage infrastructures across emerging economies drives the growth of the market. However, high energy consumption for operation and high investment in maintenance of industrial refrigeration systems hamper the growth of industrial refrigeration market.



The introduction of advanced technologies such as innovative IoT-enabled refrigeration monitoring solutions can fuel the demand for industrial refrigeration systems. In March 2018, Carrier Transicold collaborated with Singamas Container Holdings Ltd. to develop PrimeLINE ONE, a new refrigerated shipping container.



Major Types of Industrial Refrigeration Market covered are:

Stationary refrigeration

Transport refrigeration



Major Applications of Industrial Refrigeration Market covered are:

Fresh fruits & vegetables

Meat, poultry, & fish

Dairy & ice cream

Beverages

Chemicals

Pharmaceuticals

Others



Research objectives:-



– To study and analyze the global Industrial Refrigeration consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Industrial Refrigeration market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Industrial Refrigeration manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Industrial Refrigeration with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).



In the end, Industrial Refrigeration industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, and market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.



