Animal Feed, Dust Control, Cosmetics, Concrete Additives



Growing applications of lignosulphonates such as animal feed, dust control, cosmetics, concrete additives drive the growth of the lignosulphonates market. The use of lignosulphonates as fillers and binders in ceramic tiles, casting sand, and resin to fibre boards contribute to the growth of the lignosulphonates market. Lignosulphonates provides animals with many essential nutrients through animal feed binder that help animal prevent gastrointestinal diseases.



Research and Development in the Lignosulphonates



New proprietary applications for lignosulphonates stimulate the growth of the lignosulphonates market. Lignosulphonates are waste-reducing admixtures that help in the increasing density of cement which stimulates the use of lignosulphonates in the cement industry. On the other side, application-specific replacement hampers the growth of the lignosulphonates market. Moreover, research and development in the lignosulphonates market create several opportunities for the growth of the lignosulphonates market.



Europe is Expected to Hold a Premium Share



Geographically, the global lignosulphonates market is divided into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of the World. Europe is expected to hold a premium share in the global lignosulphonates market. The growing construction industry in the European region contributes to the growth of the lignosulphonates market in Europe.



Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to grow with a healthy CAGR over the forecast period. The increasing demand for water-reducing agents in Asia-Pacific drives the growth of the lignosulphonates market in Asia-Pacific. North America is growing in the global lignosulphonates market.



Lignosulphonates Market Coverage



Chapter - 1 Preface



=> Report Description



=> Research Methods



=> Research Approaches



Chapter - 2 Executive Summary



=> Lignosulphonates Market Highlights



=> Lignosulphonates Market Projection



=> Lignosulphonates Market Regional Highlights



Chapter - 3 Global Lignosulphonates Market Overview



=> Introduction



=> Market Dynamics



=> Porter's Five Forces Analysis



=> IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis



=> Value Chain Analysis of Lignosulphonates Market



Chapter - 4 Lignosulphonates Market Macro Indicator Analysis



Chapter - 5 Global Lignosulphonates Market by Type



=> Calcium Lignosulphonates



=> Sodium Lignosulphonates



=> Other Types



Chapter - 6 Global Lignosulphonates Market by Applications



=> Animal Feed



=> Concrete Additives



=> Dyestuff



=> Dust Control



=> Other Applications



Chapter - 7 Global Lignosulphonates Market by Region 2019-2025



=> North America



=> Europe



=> Asia-Pacific



=> RoW



Chapter - 8 Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape



=> Tembec, Inc.



=> Burgo Group SpA



=> Wuhan Xinyingda Chemicals Co., Ltd.



=> ALM India



=> Hubei Zhengdong Chemical Co., Ltd.



=> Changzhou Shanfeng Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.



=> BorregaardLignoTech



=> Domtar Corporation



=> Green Agrochem



=> Abelin Polymers



=> Other Companies



Chapter - 9 Appendix



=> Primary Research Findings and Questionnaire



