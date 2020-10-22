Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/22/2020 -- The LNG as a fuel market is expected to register a CAGR of over 8% during the forecast period, 2020-2025. Factors, such as a gradual shift from conventional energy sources, like coal to cleaner energy sources, such as natural gas for power generation, along with an increase in the use of LNG for transportation are expected to help grow the market. However, the high cost and complexities of the LNG production plants and the infrastructure required for the safe distribution of LNG have somewhat hampered the growth of the market.



- There has been a significant shift in the transportation industry from conventional sources to a much cleaner and affordable sources, such as LNG, in recent years. In countries, such as China, the growth of LNG-based vehicles from 2012 to 2018 amounts to over 600%.



- Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing market in the forecast period, mainly due to increased focus on a shift toward cleaner fuel for both energy generation and transportation.



- With worldwide increased focus on energy generation from cleaner fuels and increase in LNG based vehicles, the market is expected to grow in the forecasted period. The major market includes countries, such as the United States and China, etc.



The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:



Chevron Corporation, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Total SA, BP PLC, China National Petroleum Corporation, Conoco Philips, Eni SpA



Regional and Country-level Analysis



The report offers an exhaustive geographical analysis of the global LNG as a Fuel market, covering important regions, viz, North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key countries (regions), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.



The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by each application segment in terms of sales for the period 2015-2026.



Strategic Points Covered in TOC:



Transportation Application to Dominate the Market



- LNG use for transportation has shown significant growth in recent years and is expected to do so in the forecast period.



- There has been a significant rise in LNG based heavy-duty trucks in China, aiming at a reduction in greenhouse gas emissions. The number of LNG trucks rose from around 35,000 in 2012 to 235,000 in 2018 and LNG buses rose from around 14,000 in 2012 to 122,000 in 2018.



- EU has also been aiming at increasing its LNG based heavy-duty transportation system and have managed to get a growth of over 250% from 2016-2018.



- The strict regulations in response to climate change have put pressure on shipping vessels to choose LNG in-place oil. At the beginning of March 2018, there were more than 120 vessels burning LNG, with more than two-third operating in Europe.



- About 13 out of 73 cruise ships on order and to be delivered between 2017-2026 are LNG powered, with an increasing trend towards LNG powered ships.



- Hence, growing stricter regulation, government subsidies, and the aim toward reducing greenhouse gases are expected to drive the market in the forecast period.



LNG as a Fuel Marketing Analysis and Strategies Carry Out as below:



The report elucidates a gist of the tried-and-tested as well as innovative strategies undertaken by potential stakeholders with regards to the marketing of the product.

The sales channels chosen (that include direct as well as indirect marketing) by the companies are briefly enumerated in the LNG as a Fuel market report.

The distributors of these products and a gist of the top-of-the-notch customers for the same are also encompassed in the study.

The report is inclusive of the pivotal driving forces influencing the commercialization landscape of the LNG as a Fuel market and their impact on the revenue scale of this business sphere.

The rising product demand from the key geographies as well as the pivotal applications and potential business arenas are also included in the LNG as a Fuel Market report.



Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.



