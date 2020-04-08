COVID-19 Impact on Mass Flow Controller Market

Northrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/08/2020 -- The mass flow controller market size to grow from USD 1.1 billion in 2019 to USD 1.5 billion by 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.2% during the forecast period.



The major factors that are expected to be driving the market are growing demand for mass flow controllers in semiconductors industry and surging demand for intelligent flow meters in chemicals and water & wastewater industries. The objective of the report is to define, describe, and forecast the market size based on material type, sensor type, product, media type, flow rate, connectivity technology, application, end-use industry, and geography.



Pharmaceuticals end-use industry is expected to grow at fastest rate during forecast period



Mass flow controllers with low flow rates play a vital role in the pharmaceuticals industry for the measurement and control of different media (gas and liquid). For example, in the medical application, mass flow controllers are used in ventilation devices. The ultra-low flow measurement and control capability of the controllers improve the accuracy of ventilation devices and offer efficient control and safety of the patient. The use of mass flow controllers in pharmaceuticals, medical, and healthcare devices for enhancing safety and accuracy would drive the growth of the mass flow controller market.



Spray and coating application is expected to grow at highest CAGR owing to growth of semiconductors, chemicals, and pharmaceuticals industries



Spray and coating are commonly used processes in the semiconductors industry for wafer cleaning, thin film deposition, precision coating, and chemical vapor deposition. In all these processes, mass flow controllers are used to control fluid and gas flow at a low rate. The accuracy of the flow control and stability in the measurement are the 2 important factors to be considered while selecting mass flow controllers for these critical applications. The growth can be attributed to increasing demand for mass flow controllers in liquid and gas treatment applications.



Mass Flow Controller Market in APAC to grow at significant CAGR during the forecast period



The highest market size in North America is attributed to the adoption of ITS to counter traffic congestion and boost safety on roads is propelling theThe market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. APAC is expected to dominate the market due to factors such as increasing population, emerging economies, and rising adoption of mass flow controllers across different end-use industries such as semiconductors, oil & gas, medical, pharmaceuticals, and chemicals. Increasing investments in the semiconductors industry and rising demand for efficient devices for measurement and control, and industrial automation are among the major factors driving the growth of the market in this region. Most of the key players operating in the mass flow controller market have their production capacity in APAC as the production cost in this region is lower than that of in other regions.



Key Market Players

Key players in the Mass Flow Controller Market include Bronkhorst High-Tech (Netherlands), Brooks Instrument (US), Burkert Fluid Control Systems (Germany), Instruments (US), Sierra Instruments (US), Horiba (Japan), Sensirion (Switzerland), Alicat Scientific (US), Teledyne Hastings Instruments (US), Parker Hannifin (US), Tokyo Keiso (Japan), Vogtlin Instruments (Switzerland), Azbil Corporation (Japan), FC-Technik (Switzerland), Kofloc Kyoto (Japan), Aalborg (US), Axetris AG (Switzerland), Dwyer Instruments (US), FCon Co. (Japan), Kelly Pneumatics (US), Sable Systems (US), Hitachi Metals (Japan), Apex-Sciences (US), and Beijing Seven Star Electronics (China).



