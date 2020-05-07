Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2020 -- Infinium Global Research has recently published a global report on "Medical Nonwoven Disposables Market (Product - Surgical Products, Wound Dressings, and Incontinence Products; Material - Polypropylene, Polyethylene, Acetate, Rayon, Polyamides and Polyesters, Acrylic, and Other Materials; End User - Hospitals, Clinics, Nursing Homes, Consumer and Home Health Care, and Ambulatory Surgical Centers): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025."



Reduced the Cost of Nonwoven Products also Fueling the Market Growth



Growing demand for advancement in wound dressing techniques is the major factor driving the growth of the global medical nonwoven disposables market across the globe. The growing frequency of Hospital-acquired infections and problems faced by the people is the other key factor driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, the rise in healthcare spending, reduced the cost of nonwoven products also fueling market growth globally.



However, concerns regarding disposable medical nonwoven products, robotic-assisted surgeries are some of the major factors that may hinder the growth of the medical nonwoven disposables market over the forecast period. Despite the headwinds, technological innovations in nanotechnology and its increased use in medical nonwoven disposables production are estimated to create beneficial opportunities for the medical nonwoven disposables market in the upcoming years.



"We are Now Including the Impact Analysis of the COVID-19 on this Premium Report and the Forecast Period of this Report Shall be Revised to 2020-2026. The Section on the Impact of COVID-19 on Medical Nonwoven Disposables Market is Included in the Report for Free."



North America is Leading the Medical Nonwoven Disposables Market



In terms of region, North America is leading the medical nonwoven disposables market and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. This is attributed to the increase in mergers & acquisitions and technological advancements. Europe is expected to be the second-largest region in the medical nonwoven disposables market over the forecast period. This is mainly due to the growth in the adoption of medical nonwoven disposables in the region.



Moreover, Asia Pacific is expected to witness beneficial growth throughout the forecast period owing to the growth in government expenditure on health care. Furthermore, an increase in awareness in countries such as India, China, and Japan are further contributing to the growth of the market in this region.



Medical Nonwoven Disposables Market Coverage



Chapter - 1 Preface



=> Report Description



=> Research Methods



=> Research Approaches



Chapter - 2 Executive Summary



=> Medical Nonwoven Disposables Market Highlights



=> Medical Nonwoven Disposables Market Projection



=> Medical Nonwoven Disposables Market Regional Highlights



Chapter - 3 Global Medical Nonwoven Disposables Market Overview



=> Introduction



=> Market Dynamics



=> Porter's Five Forces Analysis



=> IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis



=> Value Chain Analysis of Medical Nonwoven Disposables Market



Chapter - 4 Medical Nonwoven Disposables Market Macro Indicator Analysis



Chapter - 5 Global Medical Nonwoven Disposables Market by Product



=> Surgical Products



=> Wound Dressings



=> Incontinence Products



Chapter - 6 Global Medical Nonwoven Disposables Market by Material



=> Polypropylene



=> Polyethylene



=> Acetate



=> Rayon



=> Polyamides and Polyesters



=> Acrylic



=> Other Materials



Chapter - 7 Global Medical Nonwoven Disposables Market by End User



=> Hospitals



=> Clinics



=> Nursing Homes



=> Consumer and Home Health Care



=> Ambulatory Surgical Centers



Chapter - 8 Global Medical Nonwoven Disposables Market by Region 2019-2025



=> North America



=> Europe



=> Asia-Pacific



=> RoW



Chapter - 9 Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape



=> Domtar Corporation



=> Asahi Kasei Corporation



=> Freudenberg & Co. KG



=> Molnlycke Health Care AB



=> Kimberly-Clark Corporation



=> Ahlstrom-Munksjo



=> Medtronic plc



=> Avintiv Inc.



=> UniCharm Corporation



=> Berry Global Inc.



Chapter - 10 Appendix



=> Primary Research Findings and Questionnaire



Browse Complete Report@ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/healthcare-medical-devices/global-medical-nonwoven-disposables-market



